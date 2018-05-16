Sistema Klip It Lunch Plus 1.2L

Product Description
- Perfect for lunch on the go or during picnics
- Easy to use locking clips & a rubberised seal
- Dishwasher safe
- Featuring unique Sistema Klip It easy locking clips; Inner seal ensures food stays fresher for longer; stackable
- The modular stacking shapes of the Sistema® Klip IT™ Rectangular range ensures the most efficient use of space in the fridge, freezer and pantry. With the easy to use locking clips plus flexible seal, food stays fresher for longer. This product is stackable and safe to use in the dishwasher (on the top rack), the microwave (without the lid), or in the fridge and freezer.
- H8cm x W15cm x D15.5cm
- Dishwasher safe (top rack), microwave (without lid), fridge and freezer safe
- Recommended for dry food storage
- Phthalate and BPA free
Designed and made in New Zealand
