Cow & Gate Sweet Potato Mash & Chicken 230G 10 Mth+

Product Description
- Vegetables & potatoes with chicken
- Over 100 years of trusted experience
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Easy cool handles
- Steam cooked veggies
- Textured with pieces
- Varied size pieces to help your little one explore new textures
- No added salt and sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only
- No artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
- Pack size: 230g
- No added salt
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Vegetables (40%) (Sweet Potato (20%), Carrot (9%), Onion, Peas (3%), Green Beans (3%), Spinach), Water, Potato (17%), Chicken (8%), Corn Starch, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Garlic, Thyme
Storage
Once opened, any unheated food may be resealed and kept in the fridge for up to 48 hours.Best before date: see side of pack/film lid.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: A yummy meal in 4 easy steps!
Hob
Instructions: 1. Remove the plastic lid.
2. Boil some water in a pan and remove from heat source. Place the sealed plate in hot water for 5 minutes. Carefully remove the plate using the easy cool handles.
3. Remove the film and stir well.
4. Always check temperature before feeding.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Tips
- Let your little one's appetite lead the way. Carefully observe your baby; they will let you know when they have had enough.
- If you're feeding straight from the plate, any unused food must be thrown away.
- Do not heat in a conventional oven.
- Do not put in the freezer.
- Never re-heat.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- The serious bit
- Do not leave your little one alone when eating and drinking.
- For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.
- Natural ingredients may cause staining.
- Please ensure that this product and its packaging is undamaged before feeding.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- Trowbridge,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
Return to
- Nutricia Ltd,
- Trowbridge,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
- Co. Dublin.
- For any help or advice, please contact our careline.
- We're happy to help
- UK 0800 977 4000
- cowandgate.co.uk
- ROI 1-800 570 570
Lower age limit
10 Months
Net Contents
230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per Tray (230g)
|Energy
|287 kJ / 68 kcal
|659 kJ / 157 kcal
|Fat
|2.0 g
|4.5 g
|of which, saturates
|0.32 g
|0.74 g
|Carbohydrate
|9.5 g
|21.8 g
|of which, sugars*
|0.90 g
|2.10 g
|Fibre
|1.4 g
|3.2 g
|Protein
|2.5 g
|5.8 g
|Salt*
|0.10 g
|0.22 g
|*No added sugar. Contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only
|-
|-
Safety information
The serious bit Do not leave your little one alone when eating and drinking. For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime. Natural ingredients may cause staining. Please ensure that this product and its packaging is undamaged before feeding.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019