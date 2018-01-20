By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dobble Card Game
Product Description

  • A game of speed, observation & reflexes
  • Includes 5 fun card games
  • Suitable for 2-8 players
  • A game of speed, observation and reflexes - Race to find the one matching image between one card and another!
  • Images may be different sizes and placed on any part of the card, making them difficult to spot. Every card is different and has only one picture in common with every other card in the deck
  • Five mini games: Fill the well, the towering inferno, hot potato, catch them all and the poisoned gift
  • Dobble is a speedy observation game where players race to match the identical symbol between cards. Reliant on a sharp eye and quick reflexes, Dobble creates excitement for children and adults alike while keeping every player involved in the action. In Dobble, players compete with each other to find the matching symbol between one card and another. Every card is unique and has only one symbol in common with any other in the deck. The match can be difficult to spot as the size and positioning of the symbols can vary on each card. As the game is based on reactions and visual perception, rather than knowledge or strategy, there is no advantage for adults over children, making it the perfect family game. Dobble features 55 circular cards, each decorated with eight different symbols varying in size and orientation. With more than 50 symbols in total, gameplay is never dull.
  • H13.2cm x W13.2cm x D7.6cm

Information

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for children under 3 years. For use under adult supervision

Lower age limit

3 Years

Safety information

View more safety information

312 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

312 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Memorable

4 stars

I bought Dobble for my grandchildren to play when they came to visit. We have had hours of fun and also the odd huffiness from the poor losers.

Fun game!

5 stars

Bought as a Christmas game for the whole family and still playing it.

Great fun

5 stars

We use this in my dept at school and it’s great fun so bought one for home and for a friend

Great with Friends & Family of All Ages

5 stars

Since playing a friends copy of this game on my summer Holidays with a few friends and a few beers it's proven itself the perfect ice breaker for friends and family of all ages. Tesco has the best price and there click and collect was quick and easy even at Christmas!

Great game for all ages

5 stars

All the Family love this game and we range from 4 to 92years old

A Real Chuckle

5 stars

I bought this for my adult son's Christmas stocking filler. It caused a great deal of hilarity as cheating ensued on every level.

Great family fun

4 stars

Ordered online arrived on time - great game for children and parents to enjoy

Fun game

5 stars

Stocking filler present for 6 year old having played it at a friends house. Quick and easy game.

Great simple game

5 stars

This is a great game for all ages. We have played it with friends and even our teenage sons have enjoyed it.

Fantastic game

5 stars

I bought this for a week away with my grandchildren

