Neutradol Carpet Deo Stay Fresh 350G+50G

1(1)Write a review
Neutradol Carpet Deo Stay Fresh 350G+50G
Product Description

  • For further information and advice on the Neutradol range of products: www.neutradol.com or Tel: 0845 600 1891
  • Magic on Carpet
  • Neutradol Carpet Odour Destroyer will clean and freshen your carpet getting rid of all pet, tobacco and other unpleasant odours.
  • The Neutradol Story
  • Neutradol was the first odour destroyer to be introduced to the air freshener market and its unique formula has not been equalled. Years after its launch, as laboratory tests confirm, it is still the best odour destroyer available on the market. Neutradol, through the years, has become the specialist in bad odour treatment. Neutradol Super Fresh Carpet Odour Destroyer is one of a family of home products designed to be the most effective deodorizers available and also comes in Original.
  • Neutradol products are available in Original, Super Fresh, Kitchen, Bathroom and Deofab ranges.
  • The world's N°1 deodorizer
  • Just cleaned freshness
  • Also works in refuse bins
  • Active deodorizing destroys bad odours
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use on carpets: Hold container at an angle and sprinkle lightly and evenly over the carpet. Leave for a few minutes and vacuum.
  • Banish Bad Odours in Bins
  • Directions for use in bins: Sprinkle liberally over contents of kitchen and outside bins. Use frequently and your bins will remain pleasant and fresh.

Warnings

  • No recommended for use on carpet tiles or similar pile types. Do not use on wet carpet. This product contains perfumes. Some people and pets may be sensitive to perfumes. If an allergic reaction develops discontinue use. Remove pets from room before application. Keep away from children. Wash hands after filling. Use only as directed.

Recycling info

Pack. Recyclable

Name and address

  • M S George Limited,
  • Richmond,
  • TW9 2RG.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Awful

1 stars

Smells like a bad public toilet

