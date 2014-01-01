Tesco Gummy Mix 85G

Taste lovely
I always buy these because they have a lot more flavour then other brands and because my son is allergic to dairy these are a great sweet for him
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1372kJ / 323kcal
INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Humectant (Sorbitols), Gelatine (Pork, Beef), Modified Potato Starch, Citric Acid, Flavouring, Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates [Safflower, Spirulina, Carrot, Apple, Blackcurrant, Lemon], Vegetable Oils [Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel oil], Glazing Agents (Beeswax, Carnauba Wax).
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in Spain
Pack contains 4 servings
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
85g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1372kJ / 323kcal
|288kJ / 68kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|74.2g
|15.6g
|Sugars
|39.0g
|8.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|7.6g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
