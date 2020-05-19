Heineken 12X330ml Bottles

Product Description
- Beer.
- Small is beautiful?
- Back in 1873, in Amsterdam, Gerard Heineken founded a beautifully small start-up brewery. But it didn't stay small. People loved his brewing quality so much that Heineken grew and became one of the world's most admired beers. Actually, it's not about size. Beauty is dedication to quality, whether you're small, or big.
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Hop Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
ABV
5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Brewed in the UK and Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
- Serve cold
Name and address
Net Contents
12 x 330ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|176kJ/42kcal
