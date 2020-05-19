By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heineken 12X330ml Bottles

Heineken 12X330ml Bottles
£ 11.00
£2.78/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer.
  • For more information visit: heineken.com
  • Small is beautiful?
  • Back in 1873, in Amsterdam, Gerard Heineken founded a beautifully small start-up brewery. But it didn't stay small. People loved his brewing quality so much that Heineken grew and became one of the world's most admired beers. Actually, it's not about size. Beauty is dedication to quality, whether you're small, or big.
  • 12 x 1.7 UK Units per bottle
  • Please Enjoy Responsibly
  • For further health information visit drinkaware.co.uk
  • Widely Recycled
  • There's more behind the star
  • Pack size: 3960ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hop Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed in the UK and Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cold

Name and address

  • Packaged by:
  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.

Return to

  • Consumer Careline 0345 030 3280
  • customerservices@heineken.co.uk

Net Contents

12 x 330ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 176kJ/42kcal

