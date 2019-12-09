Playmobil Figure Blindbag

Not quite what I expected.
I expected a blue pack with a character that would appeal to my son but that wasn't the case. A bit disappointed - it'll now have to be a stocking filler for my daughter instead.
Very much enjoyed by our granddaughter
The pieces were quite difficult to assemble, though cleverly designed, but once put together they stood up to hours of play
great fun
My son loves playmobil and these have added nicely to his collection.
very good
All the boys was so happy with there party bag filled with this toy,, used this at my son birthday party...bag filler
Playmobile Mini Figure
I bought this to bump up my order to use my exchanged vouchers, sadly they sent a girl one and i have 2 boys. Nice figure, but no idea if i could have returned and exchanged.
Handy little gifts
These are great little gifts for travelling, Christmas or birthdays.
great little charactors
great little charactors, would buy again diddn't get series 2, but recieved series 3, happy anyway.
Good treat that isn't too expensive
These are great for when you don't want to spend very much but would like to treat you child. Better for them than sweets and can be played with time and again. My little girl has the Playmobile aeroplane and police station so this new addition fits right into her little games. It's a shame you can't see what you are going to get but then I suppose that way they can make more money as you may end up buying more than 1 of the same character.