Playmobil Figure Blindbag

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

  • The Playmobil Figures contain one Playmobil figure from a selection of 12. Each figure comes unassembled so you can mix the component parts.
  • A variety of 12 figures to collect
  • Suitable from 5 years plus
  • A surprise character in each foil bag

Not quite what I expected.

2 stars

I expected a blue pack with a character that would appeal to my son but that wasn't the case. A bit disappointed - it'll now have to be a stocking filler for my daughter instead.

Very much enjoyed by our granddaughter

4 stars

The pieces were quite difficult to assemble, though cleverly designed, but once put together they stood up to hours of play

great fun

5 stars

My son loves playmobil and these have added nicely to his collection.

very good

5 stars

All the boys was so happy with there party bag filled with this toy,, used this at my son birthday party...bag filler

Playmobile Mini Figure

3 stars

I bought this to bump up my order to use my exchanged vouchers, sadly they sent a girl one and i have 2 boys. Nice figure, but no idea if i could have returned and exchanged.

Handy little gifts

4 stars

These are great little gifts for travelling, Christmas or birthdays.

great little charactors

5 stars

great little charactors, would buy again diddn't get series 2, but recieved series 3, happy anyway.

Good treat that isn't too expensive

4 stars

These are great for when you don't want to spend very much but would like to treat you child. Better for them than sweets and can be played with time and again. My little girl has the Playmobile aeroplane and police station so this new addition fits right into her little games. It's a shame you can't see what you are going to get but then I suppose that way they can make more money as you may end up buying more than 1 of the same character.

