Optimumnutrition 100% Whey Gold Standard Strawberry 908G

4.5(15)Write a review
Optimumnutrition 100% Whey Gold Standard Strawberry 908G
£ 28.00
£30.84/kg

Product Description

  • Strawberry Flavour Ready to Mix Protein Powder with Sweeteners
  • Strawberry Flavour
  • True Strength™
  • www.optimumnutrition.com
  • Authentic Optimum Nutrition Product
  • To ensure the Authenticity of This Product, Make Sure the On Hologram Stripe is Present On The Neckband.
  • Further info at: www.optimumnutrition.com/authentic
  • 24g* Protein
  • 5.5g BCAAs
  • 4g* Glutamine & Glutamic Acid
  • *per Serving
  • Beyond the Basics
  • 82% Protein by Weight (24 g of Protein per 29.4 g Serving Size).
  • 100% of the Protein Derived from Whey.
  • Over 4 Grams of Glutamine & Glutamic Acid in Each Serving.
  • The "Gold Standard" for Protein Quality.
  • Naturally Occurring Amino Acid Profile
  • Essential Amino Acids (EAAs).: Tryptophan: Valine, Conditionally Essential Amino Acids (CAAs): Arginine: Cystine, Monoessential Amino Acids (NAAs): Aspartic Acid: Serine
  • Essential Amino Acids (EAAs).: Threonine: Isoleucine, Conditionally Essential Amino Acids (CAAs): Tyrosine: Histidine, Monoessential Amino Acids (NAAs): Glycine: Alanine
  • Essential Amino Acids (EAAs).: Leucine: Lysine, Conditionally Essential Amino Acids (CAAs): Proline: Glutamine & Glutamic Acid
  • Essential Amino Acids (EAAs).: Phenylalanine: Methionine
  • Typical amounts per serving
  • Essential Amino Acids (EAAs).: 11 g, Conditionally Essential Amino Acids (CAAs): 7.7 g, Monoessential Amino Acids (NAAs): 5.3 g
  • Total BCAAs 5.5 grams
  • Contents sold by weight not volume
  • Serving scoop included, but may settle to the bottom during shipping
  • Source of high quality proteins
  • 100% of the protein from whey
  • No. 1 whey
  • Pack size: 908G
  • Source of high quality proteins

Information

Ingredients

Protein Blend (Whey Protein Isolate * [contains Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin], Whey Protein Concentrate *, Hydrolysed Whey Protein Isolate *), Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Colour (Beetroot Red), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Enzyme Complex (Amylase, Protease, Cellulase, Beta-D-Galactosidase, Lipase), * From Milk

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soy (Lecithin), May contain: Gluten, Egg, Nuts and Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest Before End and Batch Number: See Side of Container

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions:
  • Gold Standard 100% Whey™ is instantised for easy mixing. Simply add one rounded scoop (29.4g) to 180-240 ml (6-8 oz) of cold water and blend, shake or stir until powder is completely dissolved. Tip: You can adjust flavour by using more or less water.
  • Stack Your Shake: You can make Gold Standard 100% Whey™ an even better post workout product with Creatine, Glutamine, BCAA, and concentrated carbohydrate powders.
  • Think Outside the Glass: Gold Standard 100% Whey.™ can be used for more than just protein shakes. Try mixing a scoop into oatmeal, yoghurt, or the milk that you pour over your morning breakfast cereal. Better yet, increase the protein content of muffins, cookies, brownies, etc. by adding a scoop or two to your baked goods recipes.
  • Suggested Use: For healthy adults, consume enough protein to meet your daily protein requirements with a combination of high protein foods and protein supplements throughout the day as part of a balance diet and exercise programme.

Number of uses

Serving Size 1 Rounded Scoop (29.4g), Servings Per Bag About 30

Warnings

  • NOTE: Not for use by those with pre-existing medical conditions or those taking any medications, those under the age of 18 or women that are pregnant or breast-feeding.
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • 3008 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Campus,
  • Dublin 23,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • EU Customer Service
  • 3008 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Campus,
  • Dublin 23,
  • Ireland.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

908g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 29.4g% RI per serve
Energy1573 kJ463 kJ
-375 kcal110 kcal6%*
Fat2.9 g0.9 g1%*
Of Which Saturates1.9 g0.5 g3%*
Carbohydrate4.5 g1.3 g1%*
Of Which Sugars3.8 g1.1 g1%*
Fibre0 g0 g
Protein82.5 g24.2 g48%*
Salt0.658 g0.193 g3%*
Calcium479mg141 mg60%*
Sodium263mg77 mg
* Reference intake of an average adult---
† Recommended Reference Intake or Nutrient Reference Value not established---

Safety information

View more safety information

NOTE: Not for use by those with pre-existing medical conditions or those taking any medications, those under the age of 18 or women that are pregnant or breast-feeding. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN

15 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

New to this product

4 stars

I am happy so far with this purchase, I need to take it longer to see the benefits. Tastes good.

You have to beleive

4 stars

Bought on line through Tesco Direct £29.99 click and collect, and have now seen in store for £34.50. Taste is fine, a little better if I add a little milk to make up the "200ml" ish x2 sometimes but at 30 servings thats 2 weeks here so about £1 a day as to weather it actually works its early days maybe "Placebo Effect" but will continue for a while yet...

good contact with sales staff

4 stars

Excellent product, worth every penny. Unavoidable delay in arrival of product was effectively managed through being kept informed of progress

Great but not as good as Reflex

3 stars

Tried it for change, but it tastes too sweet compared to Reflex Instant whey which I've used before, bother same protein content, next time back to Reflex.

Pure Whey, very good value for money.

5 stars

I bought this for my Son to stop him using mine, then found out that it is better value gram per gram then the product that I was using, will buy this for myself in future, as it is pure whey as opposed to the product that I use which is not pure whey concentrate.

Nice Customer Service

5 stars

I bought this item a month ago, and it is really nice , highly recommending it to everyone.

Well priced, shame about size!

4 stars

I bought this protien about a month ago using your online store and your nutri center. The product was well priced compared to other places but took 3weeks to get delivered which was a shame and also product was smaller than I realised but that was not a problem. Overall happy with order just a shame about the 3week wait.

Excellent Value

5 stars

Easy to order and FANTASTIC fast delivery. Overall GREAT value for money!!

Very Tasty!

5 stars

Great tasting protein, I have tried the Strawberry and also the Banana flavours and both are great. They are a little sweet but they mix well.

Good protein

4 stars

Bought this twice and I beleive it's the best all round protein out there

