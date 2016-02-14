Optimumnutrition 100% Whey Gold Standard Strawberry 908G

New to this product
I am happy so far with this purchase, I need to take it longer to see the benefits. Tastes good.
You have to beleive
Bought on line through Tesco Direct £29.99 click and collect, and have now seen in store for £34.50. Taste is fine, a little better if I add a little milk to make up the "200ml" ish x2 sometimes but at 30 servings thats 2 weeks here so about £1 a day as to weather it actually works its early days maybe "Placebo Effect" but will continue for a while yet...
good contact with sales staff
Excellent product, worth every penny. Unavoidable delay in arrival of product was effectively managed through being kept informed of progress
Great but not as good as Reflex
Tried it for change, but it tastes too sweet compared to Reflex Instant whey which I've used before, bother same protein content, next time back to Reflex.
Pure Whey, very good value for money.
I bought this for my Son to stop him using mine, then found out that it is better value gram per gram then the product that I was using, will buy this for myself in future, as it is pure whey as opposed to the product that I use which is not pure whey concentrate.
Nice Customer Service
I bought this item a month ago, and it is really nice , highly recommending it to everyone.
Well priced, shame about size!
I bought this protien about a month ago using your online store and your nutri center. The product was well priced compared to other places but took 3weeks to get delivered which was a shame and also product was smaller than I realised but that was not a problem. Overall happy with order just a shame about the 3week wait.
Excellent Value
Easy to order and FANTASTIC fast delivery. Overall GREAT value for money!!
Very Tasty!
Great tasting protein, I have tried the Strawberry and also the Banana flavours and both are great. They are a little sweet but they mix well.
Good protein
Bought this twice and I beleive it's the best all round protein out there