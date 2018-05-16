Mr Porky Pork Scratching Snack 35G Clipstrip

Product Description
- Seasoned Pork Rind
- Hats off to my finest scratchings
- I believe that my Prime Cut is the king of scratchings. I slice specially selected rind into thicker, longer strips to give you a wonderfully flavoursome and succulent scratching. My porky snacks are the nation's favourite and will satisfy your craving anytime, anywhere.
- The nation's favourite
- Triple cooked & seasoned pork
- Taste porkfection
- Pack size: 35G
Information
Ingredients
Pork Rind, Salt, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate; Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Rusk (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt), Dextrose, Colours: Paprika Extract, Ammonia Caramel, Made with 333g Raw Pork Rind per 100g of Prime Cut Scatchings
Allergy Information
- For Allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from bright lights and strong odours.Once open, consume immediately.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Warnings
- WARNING: Only recommended for people with strong healthy teeth. Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Mr. Porky,
- Princewood Road,
- Earlstrees Industrial Estate,
- Corby,
- Northamptonshire,
- NN17 4AP.
Return to
- Great Taste Guaranteed:
- Mr. Porky is proud of his delicious pork snacks and wants you to enjoy them too. If you are not satisfied, please write to the Consumer Services Department, remember to enclose this bag & its contents. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- www.mrporky.com
Net Contents
35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 35g pack
|Energy
|2500kJ
|875kJ
|-
|602kcal
|211kcal
|Fat
|45.5g
|15.9g
|of which saturates
|16.4g
|5.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.7g
|0.2g
|of which sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Protein
|47.8g
|16.7g
|Salt
|3.0g
|1.1g
Safety information
WARNING: Only recommended for people with strong healthy teeth. Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
