Lamaze Rusty The Robot

Lamaze Rusty The Robot
Product Description

  • Full of developmental features that capture baby's imagination and stimulate the senses. Two sides of play! Rusty's ratcheting head allows you to mix and match his body. Features crinkle ribbons, clanking rings, busy beads, and a discovery mirror. Lamaze link attaches to play mats, changing bags, and strollers for on-the-go fun.
Great colourful toy

5 stars

Bought for my Grandson and he loves it...............

Great value and features

5 stars

I bought this for my 5 month old and she loves it very colourful and she like the teething rings on this aswell

Fantastic baby gift

5 stars

My son has one of these and it has been a great investment. As he has grown, he has played with different parts of the robot - from black and white crinkly feet, the mirror, clicking head and now teething and chewing on the shapes and rings. No car trip is complete without Rusty the Robot! I have bought several as gifts for others.

Fantastic toy

5 stars

I bought this for a gift for my niece's new baby. A lot larger than I though it would be from the picture which was a nice surprise, loads for little minds to look and play with. Very happy with product, fast delivery and price.

Brilliant baby toy with so many features

5 stars

I brought for my baby girl she loves it! Lamaze toys are the best. So many different colours, textures and things to do on them!

Perfect baby gift

5 stars

Ideal gift for a new baby as it will last them for ages, the bright vivid colours for when they are tiny, crackle sounds for when they start touching and feeling, and then the activity rings,moving parts and mirror for when they really start exploring. Lamaze toys are great

Excellent value

5 stars

This is our second Rusty the Robot as we lost the first. It is much loved by our little boy and really good value. It has certainly kept him entertained.

Can never go wrong with Lamaze toys!!

5 stars

Bought this for my 12 week old son and he is already very intrigued by all the different elements of the robot. You can never really go wrong with Lamaze!

Nice and bright

5 stars

My nan bought this for my 3 month old for Christmas and he loves it it's great for teething as they can bite the rings it also has a mirror for him to look into and it can easily be clipped to the pram/car seat

Ljm

5 stars

Bought as a present, very pleased with it and great value for money

