Lamaze Emily Doll

Cute gift
Bought this for my niece. Really lovely size and lots of interesting features. Parents loved it too!
Excellent gift
Bought as a gift for my niece and she loves it brilliant buy very happy with purchase it is colourful and very entertaining
Emily
We lost the granddaughters original Emily which she loved this one is a Google replacement.
Love it!
Bought for my baby granddaughter knowing that her older sister would enjoy it too. Love the colours and textures.
Pretty first doll
Bought this for my 3 month old grand daughter she loves bright colours and teething rings are great for her to chew on.has different textures for her to find.really lovely and good size clips on car seat and pram to take with her wherever she goes.
Lovely vibrant colours
Bought as a new born baby girl gift for my niece. The colours were lovely & other features, teething rings a great idea. Really pleased with gift very cute.
Lovely toy for my granddaughter
Excellent toy, hopefully my granddaughter will get hours of fun from it
Soo Cute
Bought for my Grand daughter so pretty and cute. Ideal from birth onwards.
Great Purchase
I have bought this Doll fo a new born baby girl , the mother was so pleased with it as it had so many features on it. wI'll definitely buy this toy again.
Gorgeous doll!
I've bought 3 of these now for family members and they are great. Really soft but with lots of different sounds and textures. Well worth the money.