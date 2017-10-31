By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lamaze Emily Doll

5(92)Write a review
Lamaze Emily Doll
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Product Description

  • Features clacking rings, rattle necklace, crinkly dress & feet
  • Attaches to play mats, changing bags & buggies for on-the-go fun
  • Made from soft, plush fabrics
  • - Stripes, colours and patterns encourage focus and attention. Different textures for baby to explore and to encourage touch
  • - Suitable from birth
  • - H35.5 x L17.7 x W7.6cm
  • Emily is perfect for baby's first doll! She comes complete with a rattle necklace, clinky rings and interesting textures and sounds! Emily helps baby through the vital first stages or development. Vision: bright contrasting colours and patterns stimulate baby. Sound: rattles, squeaks and crinkles helps hearing and listening senses. Touch: different textures to grip and grab to help improve motor skills. Emily is a wonderful introduction to loveable characters that aid inspiration, roll play and social skills. The Lamaze clip lets you hook Emily to strollers, carriers and changing bags to take her along for on-the-go fun.

Information

Using Product Information

92 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Cute gift

5 stars

Bought this for my niece. Really lovely size and lots of interesting features. Parents loved it too!

Excellent gift

5 stars

Bought as a gift for my niece and she loves it brilliant buy very happy with purchase it is colourful and very entertaining

Emily

5 stars

We lost the granddaughters original Emily which she loved this one is a Google replacement.

Love it!

5 stars

Bought for my baby granddaughter knowing that her older sister would enjoy it too. Love the colours and textures.

Pretty first doll

5 stars

Bought this for my 3 month old grand daughter she loves bright colours and teething rings are great for her to chew on.has different textures for her to find.really lovely and good size clips on car seat and pram to take with her wherever she goes.

Lovely vibrant colours

5 stars

Bought as a new born baby girl gift for my niece. The colours were lovely & other features, teething rings a great idea. Really pleased with gift very cute.

Lovely toy for my granddaughter

5 stars

Excellent toy, hopefully my granddaughter will get hours of fun from it

Soo Cute

5 stars

Bought for my Grand daughter so pretty and cute. Ideal from birth onwards.

Great Purchase

5 stars

I have bought this Doll fo a new born baby girl , the mother was so pleased with it as it had so many features on it. wI'll definitely buy this toy again.

Gorgeous doll!

5 stars

I've bought 3 of these now for family members and they are great. Really soft but with lots of different sounds and textures. Well worth the money.

