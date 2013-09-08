By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
One For All Essence One Tv Remote

One For All Essence One Tv Remote
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Product Description

  • Ideal to replace your old or broken TV remote
  • Works with all types of TVs
  • Works with all TV brands
  • - Perfect replacement for your TV remote
  • - Learning Feature
  • - 30 Seconds To Set Up Your Remote
  • The One For All Simple TV is the perfect solution to replace your old or broken TV remote. This handy remote controls all types of Televisions (OLED,LED, LCD and Plasma).
  • Follow 3 simple steps to setup your remote in literally less than a minute. An easy to understand quick setup guide is included in the packaging. Additionally you can simply use the learning feature to fully customise this remote by copying functions directly from your original remote.

Information

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Daniela

5 stars

Very good quality and easy to use.

One for All Remote Control

5 stars

Very easy to set up and use. However, you can't switch text on and off with it. But as a basic model, to get you by until you can replace with the correct one for your TV, it's great.

easy to use

5 stars

this remote control was very easy to configure and operate. I also like the outlook of this remote, which is quite decent and includes good combination of colour scheme as well.

Easy to use.

5 stars

Easy to use. My Toshiba pick up the signal right away. Good quality and nice looking too. Very please with the products.

