One For All Essence One Tv Remote

Daniela
Very good quality and easy to use.
One for All Remote Control
Very easy to set up and use. However, you can't switch text on and off with it. But as a basic model, to get you by until you can replace with the correct one for your TV, it's great.
easy to use
this remote control was very easy to configure and operate. I also like the outlook of this remote, which is quite decent and includes good combination of colour scheme as well.
Easy to use.
Easy to use. My Toshiba pick up the signal right away. Good quality and nice looking too. Very please with the products.