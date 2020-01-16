Tesco Basic Frame A4 Silver

Excellent value frame. Hang on the wall or free s
Excellent value frame. Hang on the wall or free standing. Just bought more!
Excellent.
bought 4 for work. To display diplomas. Gives a really professional look.
Fast delivery
I bought these for Xmas to put photos in, very pleased with them.
Basic photo frame, decent for the price...
Bought this for a temporary frame for family, but they have decided to keep using it & it doesnt look out of place.
Silver coloured A4 photo frame
When all that is needed is an A4 photo frame then this is perfect. Does what it says on the box - frames an A4 picture perfectly. It is plain so does not take away its purpose - to show something off.
Great!
Just the one I want! Really happy with it! Good quality!
it's fine
This does exactly what it needs to do. at only £3 good value and doesn't look tacky. I bought half a dozen and have no complaints.
Stunning Frames
I bought these about a month ago and it was the best choice I made. These frames are really great value for money and are designed well. They were for displaying some photos on our unit and they look very modern. Extremely pleased with this purchase.
Great Value for Money
Have Bought 100's of these frames very good value for money have good weight and don't feel cheap atall, have had some issues with the glue sticking to the sides and looking scruffy and a lot of frames have been damaged during transit but apart form that these frames are a good find
Neat and simple
I had a tapestry and drawing done by my little granddaughter which I wanted to frame. This really fitted the bill. I have the silver coloured one and a black one. They look more expensive than they are.