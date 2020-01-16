By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Basic Frame A4 Silver

4.5(72)Write a review
Tesco Basic Frame A4 Silver
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • NA
  • H31xW23xD1cm
  • Plastic with a silver finish
  • Wall mounted
  • NA
  • NA
  • NA

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

72 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent value frame. Hang on the wall or free s

5 stars

Excellent value frame. Hang on the wall or free standing. Just bought more!

Excellent.

5 stars

bought 4 for work. To display diplomas. Gives a really professional look.

Fast delivery

5 stars

I bought these for Xmas to put photos in, very pleased with them.

Basic photo frame, decent for the price...

4 stars

Bought this for a temporary frame for family, but they have decided to keep using it & it doesnt look out of place.

Silver coloured A4 photo frame

5 stars

When all that is needed is an A4 photo frame then this is perfect. Does what it says on the box - frames an A4 picture perfectly. It is plain so does not take away its purpose - to show something off.

Great!

5 stars

Just the one I want! Really happy with it! Good quality!

it's fine

5 stars

This does exactly what it needs to do. at only £3 good value and doesn't look tacky. I bought half a dozen and have no complaints.

Stunning Frames

5 stars

I bought these about a month ago and it was the best choice I made. These frames are really great value for money and are designed well. They were for displaying some photos on our unit and they look very modern. Extremely pleased with this purchase.

Great Value for Money

5 stars

Have Bought 100's of these frames very good value for money have good weight and don't feel cheap atall, have had some issues with the glue sticking to the sides and looking scruffy and a lot of frames have been damaged during transit but apart form that these frames are a good find

Neat and simple

5 stars

I had a tapestry and drawing done by my little granddaughter which I wanted to frame. This really fitted the bill. I have the silver coloured one and a black one. They look more expensive than they are.

1-10 of 72 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Daffodils Bunch

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Fox & Ivy Classic Silver Metal Edged Photo Frame 5X7

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Command Medium Picture Hanging Strips 4 Sets

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

Gorilla Superglue Non Drip Liquid 15G

£ 5.50
£366.67/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here