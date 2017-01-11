By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Nova Porcelain Mug

£ 2.00
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

  • Single mug from the Super White Porcelain tableware range
  • Freezer, dishwasher & microwave safe
  • Made from porcelain
  • Enhance your table with the timeless, classic design of the Super white porcelain mug. The Super white tableware and crockery collection is made from porcelain. Porcelain, or fine china, is baked at a high temperature to create a strong surface. It is whiter in appearance than earthenware and stoneware due to the use of a mix of different types of clays. It also has a lower moisture content and is used to make tableware that is thinner and more delicate in appearance. Not only is it non-porous and easy to maintain, porcelain is microwave and dishwasher safe and also chip-resistant. Complement your mug with other key pieces from the Super white tableware and crockery range to give your table a co-ordinated look.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Perfect

5 stars

Bought this plain white mug x 8 to go with my plain white dinner set (from elsewhere). It is a lovely mug and is really nice to use either every day or with guests after a meal.

Not super white as advertised

2 stars

I bought coffee cups and side plates to supplement my existing dinnerware set. Unfortunately they are not 'super white' as advertised and more of a 'creamy' colour and therefore don't match very well. Also the plates have rounded sides and not flat edges as the picture indicates and they also had blemishes. I would have returned these but had visitors for Christmas.

Good Value & Quality

5 stars

Simple attractive slim mugs that are a good size and brilliant white. Incredible value for money

Look good

4 stars

These mugs were bought to add to some we had already purchased, they don't look out of place with our more expensive white porcelain

Clean and simple lines

5 stars

I bought this and the dinner service for a present and they were delighted

White porcelain dinner set

5 stars

I bought two sets using click and collect very pleased with them. White looks elegant for everyday use as well as for a dinner party. I also purchased the matching mugs the only downside was the last one opened was broken, however I received a refund for it and I will hopefully be able to buy one from another store as my local one no longer stocks this line.

Great value for money looks fab

5 stars

I replaced all my crockery with the 'super White Porcelain' range from Tesco. I looked everywhere for months for a new Crockery set. When I saw this I loved the simplicity of it, and the pricing across the range is excellent. It's good quality, hasn't marked at all. Would thoroughly recommend.

Brilliant

5 stars

Brought 6 mugs for my new house and they're perfect. Great size and great price.

Simple mugs.

5 stars

Good quality white mugs. They are made from porcelain. Will be buying more in future.

great features

4 stars

had nothing but fun with this coffee mug - allows numerous uses - coffee, soup, even tea - it's a never ending circus of laughs with this little mug. I've rarely had such fun with a drinking recepticle

