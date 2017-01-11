Tesco Nova Porcelain Mug

Perfect
Bought this plain white mug x 8 to go with my plain white dinner set (from elsewhere). It is a lovely mug and is really nice to use either every day or with guests after a meal.
Not super white as advertised
I bought coffee cups and side plates to supplement my existing dinnerware set. Unfortunately they are not 'super white' as advertised and more of a 'creamy' colour and therefore don't match very well. Also the plates have rounded sides and not flat edges as the picture indicates and they also had blemishes. I would have returned these but had visitors for Christmas.
Good Value & Quality
Simple attractive slim mugs that are a good size and brilliant white. Incredible value for money
Look good
These mugs were bought to add to some we had already purchased, they don't look out of place with our more expensive white porcelain
Clean and simple lines
I bought this and the dinner service for a present and they were delighted
White porcelain dinner set
I bought two sets using click and collect very pleased with them. White looks elegant for everyday use as well as for a dinner party. I also purchased the matching mugs the only downside was the last one opened was broken, however I received a refund for it and I will hopefully be able to buy one from another store as my local one no longer stocks this line.
Great value for money looks fab
I replaced all my crockery with the 'super White Porcelain' range from Tesco. I looked everywhere for months for a new Crockery set. When I saw this I loved the simplicity of it, and the pricing across the range is excellent. It's good quality, hasn't marked at all. Would thoroughly recommend.
Brilliant
Brought 6 mugs for my new house and they're perfect. Great size and great price.
Simple mugs.
Good quality white mugs. They are made from porcelain. Will be buying more in future.
great features
had nothing but fun with this coffee mug - allows numerous uses - coffee, soup, even tea - it's a never ending circus of laughs with this little mug. I've rarely had such fun with a drinking recepticle