Minky Smart Fit Ironing Board Cover Stripe

£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Product Description

  • Fits All Standard Boards Upto 125 x 45cm
  • Fits In Seconds-Super Tight, Pre-Tensioned Elastic
  • Smoother Ironing Surface - Thick Felt Backing
  • - Fits all Standard Boards up to 125 x 45cm
  • - Easy Tie fastening for a secure fit
  • - Foam cushioned backing for a smoother ironing surface
  • - Made in the UK
  • - H39 x W26 x D 3cm
  • The Minky Smartfit Ironing board cover is designed to fit all standard ironing boards. The easy tie drawstring fastening ensures an easy tight fit, and the foam cushioned backing, provides a super smooth ironing surface to give your family's clothes the perfect finish. Minky Ironing board covers are manufactured in the UK to a high quality production standard.

Information

98 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Don't believe the marketing of "fits all boards"

1 stars

This cover does not fit all ironing boards! There are no ties to help to get it to fit. Their is only a loose elastic so the cover cannot be tightened around a small but standard iron board. It does not fit either of the two ironing boards I have tried it on. This is cover is being mis-sold

A ray of sunshine to a dreary task!

5 stars

This ironing board cover is as described 'easy fit'. It is bright and reasonably well padded, although I did also buy an extra layer of wadding to go under it as my ironing board is old and has no give.

Excellent

5 stars

Best Buy ever! Also Tesco gave me best price would certainly buy again

Does what it says on the tin!

5 stars

I got tired of ironing on a hard surface and this is wonderful.,big enough for even a large ironing board.

Great quality and value

5 stars

I bought this as a replacement and it's even better than the original!

Good quality product

4 stars

I bought this cover a few weeks ago, as our old one ripped. This one isn't quite as thick but fits the board well and was so easy to fit.

Really good fit and looks great

4 stars

Not being used to ordering online, I was a bit wary when ordering this from Tesco Direct but it turned out fairly straitforward and all went smoothly and I certainly will not hesitate next time I come to make an order.

Great value for money

4 stars

I bought this for a wide ironing board and was worried it wouldn't fit but it fits perfectly. I also bought a silver cover to go underneath as was worried about the thinness and they both compliment each other well.

Great vallue for money

5 stars

Happy with cover and fits large ironging board well and received promptly.

Great value for money

5 stars

Lovely looking product and great quallity. Not the flimsy cheap stuff you sometimes can get. Fits perfectly and has some good cushioning.

