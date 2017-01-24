By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Epson Apple T1291 Black Printer Ink

5(19)Write a review
£ 17.50
£17.50/each

Product Description

  • Black
  • 1 x 11.2 ml Black
  • Best for printing rich and defined blocks of mono text and graphics
  • DURABrite Ultra Ink produces business quality text documents and lab-quality photos that don't just look great- they're water, smudge and fade resistant too.

Information

19 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great value genuine Epson product

5 stars

Usually buy from Amazon before introduced min £20 order for free delivery. Similar price on tesco and delivered free to local store. Easy collection process at a time to suit me. Will buy again from tesco.

Perfect printer ink

5 stars

I will only use Epsom ink in my Epsom printer. I had a disaster with 'compatible' ink.

Great ink!

5 stars

Arrived in store in great time, excellent product, would only use original inks.

Does what it says on the tin

5 stars

A quality product at a very good price. Works well with my Epson printer

Reliable and long lasting ink

5 stars

Epson original black ink is always reliable and long lasting. Produces consistently excellent prints. Highly recommended for both quality and value.

Eps on cartridge.... Long lasting

5 stars

Great item. Never had any issues with the chip not reading unlike the cartridges for my last printer

Excellent product

5 stars

Epson continues to deliver quality products for their own printers.

Original cartridge at a great price

5 stars

Good purchase as price very good glad I checked out Tesco

Good alternative

5 stars

A good alternative to the XL version (T1301) which was unfortunately out of stock at the time. Decent price and quick delivery using the Click and Collect service.

Branded product - low price

4 stars

I shopped around and Tesco was the cheapest at the time for this branded cartridge

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

