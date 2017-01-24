Epson Apple T1291 Black Printer Ink

Great value genuine Epson product
Usually buy from Amazon before introduced min £20 order for free delivery. Similar price on tesco and delivered free to local store. Easy collection process at a time to suit me. Will buy again from tesco.
Perfect printer ink
I will only use Epsom ink in my Epsom printer. I had a disaster with 'compatible' ink.
Great ink!
Arrived in store in great time, excellent product, would only use original inks.
Does what it says on the tin
A quality product at a very good price. Works well with my Epson printer
Reliable and long lasting ink
Epson original black ink is always reliable and long lasting. Produces consistently excellent prints. Highly recommended for both quality and value.
Eps on cartridge.... Long lasting
Great item. Never had any issues with the chip not reading unlike the cartridges for my last printer
Excellent product
Epson continues to deliver quality products for their own printers.
Original cartridge at a great price
Good purchase as price very good glad I checked out Tesco
Good alternative
A good alternative to the XL version (T1301) which was unfortunately out of stock at the time. Decent price and quick delivery using the Click and Collect service.
Branded product - low price
I shopped around and Tesco was the cheapest at the time for this branded cartridge