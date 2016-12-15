By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Epson Fox T1285 Multipack Printer Ink

4.5(60)Write a review
Epson Fox T1285 Multipack Printer Ink
£ 49.00
£49.00/each

Product Description

  • Black & colour
  • 1 x 3.5 ml Magenta, 1 x 3.5 ml Cyan, 1 x 5.9 ml Black, 1 x 3.5 ml Yellow
  • BX305F, SX130, BX305FW Plus, SX435W, SX235W, SX445W
  • The Epson T1285 ink cartridge multi-pack contains black, cyan, magenta and yellow ink cartridges, ideal for those looking to purchase all their Epson ink in one go or keep a spare handy.
  • Producing printing which is both water and smudge resistant, this multi-pack enables full colour, high resolution, glossy documents that will last for years to come.
  • These cartridges are compatible with the following Epson printers: T1281, T1282, T1283, T1284
  • Epson Multipack 4-colours T1285 DURABrite Ultra Ink

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

60 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Work well

5 stars

Arrived on time, works well, with Epson. No compatibility issues at all.

Epson Multipack 4 - colours T1285 DURABrite Ultra

5 stars

I brought this ink through Tesco On-Line and had it delivered to my local Tesco Express store at no delivery cost. Only took a couple of days, really happy with my purchase and shall use Tesco On-Line again.

tail of 2 halfs

4 stars

the product was just what I wanted, but the service ended up costing me twice as much

Great ink

4 stars

I bought a month ago and is still good. And I will have another one as soon as I finish it.

Good Quality

5 stars

Brought the Epson multipack for its excellent price, easy to order on line, arrived on date and time as stated, packing was 1st class. never use alternant cheaper version,, the quality of Epson cartridge's is the best, and they last longer than others,,, so buy buy.

Quality product

4 stars

It is always better to buy a brand name than to buy a cheaper alterative. This brand always lasts longer and gives a better print.

good ink

5 stars

Ink is ok and the service was very good I cant say any more

Best product for my printer

4 stars

Reliable product - have tried less expensive alternatives but they have proved disappointing.

Good product, slow delivery

4 stars

Despite emails saying it was in store, it wasn't. In store staff were great, and when the product eventually arrived it was exactly what we needed. Just took a week longer to get it!

Epson ink

5 stars

Product as described. Fast delivery. Nothing else to say about replacement ink.

1-10 of 60 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here