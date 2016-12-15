Epson Fox T1285 Multipack Printer Ink

Work well
Arrived on time, works well, with Epson. No compatibility issues at all.
Epson Multipack 4 - colours T1285 DURABrite Ultra
I brought this ink through Tesco On-Line and had it delivered to my local Tesco Express store at no delivery cost. Only took a couple of days, really happy with my purchase and shall use Tesco On-Line again.
tail of 2 halfs
the product was just what I wanted, but the service ended up costing me twice as much
Great ink
I bought a month ago and is still good. And I will have another one as soon as I finish it.
Good Quality
Brought the Epson multipack for its excellent price, easy to order on line, arrived on date and time as stated, packing was 1st class. never use alternant cheaper version,, the quality of Epson cartridge's is the best, and they last longer than others,,, so buy buy.
Quality product
It is always better to buy a brand name than to buy a cheaper alterative. This brand always lasts longer and gives a better print.
good ink
Ink is ok and the service was very good I cant say any more
Best product for my printer
Reliable product - have tried less expensive alternatives but they have proved disappointing.
Good product, slow delivery
Despite emails saying it was in store, it wasn't. In store staff were great, and when the product eventually arrived it was exactly what we needed. Just took a week longer to get it!
Epson ink
Product as described. Fast delivery. Nothing else to say about replacement ink.