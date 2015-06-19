By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Epson Fox T1281 Black Printer Ink

Epson Fox T1281 Black Printer Ink
Product Description

  • Black
  • 1 x 5.9 ml Black
  • SX125, BX305F, SX130, BX305FW Plus, SX435W, SX235W, SX445W
  • DURABrite Ultra Ink produces business quality text documents and lab-quality photos that don't just look great- they're water, smudge and fade resistant too.

Printer ink

4 stars

Not a cheap product but reliable. Recommended for my printer

Good value

5 stars

Very pleased with service provided by Tesco which was quick and efficient.

Genuine Epson cartridge @ a great price.

5 stars

This toner cartridge was a must. Perfect printing now from my machine. No hassle, no worries. Quick delivery and a excellent price from a sell you can trust. Genuine brand, no fakes here.

Simple and easy

5 stars

First time buying this item from Tesco after always buying elsewhere - which had been a hassle. This was such an improvement. An easy buy of a greatly reliable product. Good price too.

Good ink

1 stars

Always good and reliable ink which doesn't clog up in the printer.

Perfect

5 stars

Just what I needed and best to stick to branded cartridges.

An excellent product with a service that catered to me as an individual.

5 stars

An excellent product with a service that catered to me as an individual.

A good alternative to the branded products

4 stars

Good product with fast, easy delivery

highly recommended!!!

5 stars

quality product at low price

Excellent product, but really rather expensive

5 stars

Very easy to use and replace. My only quibble would be the price. If you are doing any substantive project the ink is gobbled up very fast. I think I may have to resort to pen and paper again, or maybe my ipad when I get the digital pen working!

