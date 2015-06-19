Epson Fox T1281 Black Printer Ink

Printer ink
Not a cheap product but reliable. Recommended for my printer
Good value
Very pleased with service provided by Tesco which was quick and efficient.
Genuine Epson cartridge @ a great price.
This toner cartridge was a must. Perfect printing now from my machine. No hassle, no worries. Quick delivery and a excellent price from a sell you can trust. Genuine brand, no fakes here.
Simple and easy
First time buying this item from Tesco after always buying elsewhere - which had been a hassle. This was such an improvement. An easy buy of a greatly reliable product. Good price too.
Good ink
Always good and reliable ink which doesn't clog up in the printer.
Perfect
Just what I needed and best to stick to branded cartridges.
An excellent product with a service that catered to me as an individual.
An excellent product with a service that catered to me as an individual.
A good alternative to the branded products
Good product with fast, easy delivery
highly recommended!!!
quality product at low price
Excellent product, but really rather expensive
Very easy to use and replace. My only quibble would be the price. If you are doing any substantive project the ink is gobbled up very fast. I think I may have to resort to pen and paper again, or maybe my ipad when I get the digital pen working!