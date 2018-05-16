By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Counter Cheddar With Garlic And Herb

No ratings yetWrite a review
Counter Cheddar With Garlic And Herb

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 3.00
£10.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

30g contains
  • Energy507kJ 122kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.2g
    15%
  • Saturates6.4g
    32%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1689kJ / 408kcal

Product Description

  • Cheddar full fat hard cheese with garlic, parsley and chive.
  • Cheddar with Garlic and Herbs

Information

Ingredients

Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Parsley (1%), Chive (1%), Garlic (0.3%).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

33 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains30g contains
Energy1689kJ / 408kcal507kJ / 122kcal
Fat34.1g10.2g
Saturates21.2g6.4g
Carbohydrate0.2g<0.1g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0.1g<0.1g
Protein24.9g7.5g
Salt1.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Counter Five Counties

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.60
£8.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Counter Long Clawson Whirl With Herb & Garlic

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 3.84
£10.50/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Tesco Garlic Cracker 200G

£ 0.95
£0.48/100g

Creamfields French Brie 200G

£ 0.79
£3.95/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here