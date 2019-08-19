By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Counter Cheddar With Pickled Onion And Chive

5(1)Write a review
Counter Cheddar With Pickled Onion And Chive

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 3.00
£10.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Contains 30g
  • Energy459kJ 110kcal
    6%
  • Fat8.6g
    12%
  • Saturates5.6g
    28%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1529kJ / 368kcal

Product Description

  • Mature Cheddar full fat hard cheese with pickled onion, dried onion & chives.
  • Mature Cheddar with Pickled Onion & Chives
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Distilled Spirit Vinegar, Silverskin Pickled Onion (5%) (Silverskin Onions, Water, Acetic Acid, Salt), Dried Onion (2.5%), Chives (1.5%).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2.5°c

Number of uses

25 Servings

Return to

  • www.norseland.co.uk

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsContains 30g
Energy1529kJ / 368kcal459kJ / 110kcal
Fat28.6g8.6g
Saturates18.6g5.6g
Carbohydrate5.4g1.6g
Sugars0.3g<0.1g
Fibre0.4g0.1g
Protein22.1g6.6g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant quality, possibly the best cheese I have

5 stars

Brilliant quality, possibly the best cheese I have ever tasted, the cheddar is almost soft, creamy texture and crumbles easily giving a most unique flavour and texture. Seriously recommend this.

Usually bought next

Tesco Cream Crackers 300G

£ 0.40
£0.13/100g

Tesco Wensleydale & Cranberry Cheese

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 3.00
£10.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Tesco Garlic Cracker 200G

£ 0.95
£0.48/100g

Tesco High Baked Water Biscuits 200G

£ 0.65
£0.33/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here