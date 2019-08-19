Counter Cheddar With Pickled Onion And Chive

Brilliant quality, possibly the best cheese I have
Brilliant quality, possibly the best cheese I have ever tasted, the cheddar is almost soft, creamy texture and crumbles easily giving a most unique flavour and texture. Seriously recommend this.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1529kJ / 368kcal
Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Distilled Spirit Vinegar, Silverskin Pickled Onion (5%) (Silverskin Onions, Water, Acetic Acid, Salt), Dried Onion (2.5%), Chives (1.5%).
Keep refrigerated 2.5°c
25 Servings
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Contains 30g
|Energy
|1529kJ / 368kcal
|459kJ / 110kcal
|Fat
|28.6g
|8.6g
|Saturates
|18.6g
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|5.4g
|1.6g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Protein
|22.1g
|6.6g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like you
Brilliant quality, possibly the best cheese I have ever tasted, the cheddar is almost soft, creamy texture and crumbles easily giving a most unique flavour and texture. Seriously recommend this.