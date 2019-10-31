Counter Salt Marsh Lamb Shoulder

Recommend it
Good quality and value for money
more meat than bone
Although it cooked well and was tasty the way the shoulder had been cut, there was more bone than meat. being an oldie,I am used to meat not b0ne,where are the shoulder cuts of blade, there used to be better value. disappointing when buying for one.
Unhappy Bunny!
Really fed up, have ordered this twice and been given a prepacked leg!!!! There is no way I can enter no subs??
very very good value ...serves up to 6 easily ...just give the bit of fat to the birds they love it..support British farmers...
I cooked it low and slow and found it was good quality lovely flavour and great hot or cold
Excellent quality. The best lamb we have had for some time. Tender melt in the mouth Lamb. I cooked it slow, 5 In a gas oven for 4 hours.,Excellent XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX Thanks TESCO
Short dated product ignored when informed Tesco
Last time I bought this product it only had 1 days life on it I told Tesco about this and was completely ignored. Sound like they were just gwtting rid of closed dated products.