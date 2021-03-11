Tesco Roasted Nut Mix 45G
- Energy1387kJ 335kcal17%
- Fat26.8g38%
- Saturates2.8g14%
- Sugars2.5g3%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2523kJ / 609kcal
Product Description
- A mix of roasted almonds, cashew nuts and hazelnuts.
- SOURCE OF FIBRE
- SOURCE OF FIBRE
- Pack size: 45G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Roasted Almonds, Roasted Hazelnuts, Roasted Cashew Nuts.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
55g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|2523kJ / 609kcal
|1387kJ / 335kcal
|Fat
|48.8g
|26.8g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|15.1g
|8.3g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|7.8g
|4.3g
|Protein
|23.4g
|12.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021