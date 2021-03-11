We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Roasted Nut Mix 45G

Tesco Roasted Nut Mix 45G
£ 1.00
£22.23/kg
Clubcard Price
Each pack
  • Energy1387kJ 335kcal
    17%
  • Fat26.8g
    38%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2523kJ / 609kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of roasted almonds, cashew nuts and hazelnuts.
  • SOURCE OF FIBRE
  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Roasted Almonds, Roasted Hazelnuts, Roasted Cashew Nuts.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

55g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy2523kJ / 609kcal1387kJ / 335kcal
Fat48.8g26.8g
Saturates5.1g2.8g
Carbohydrate15.1g8.3g
Sugars4.5g2.5g
Fibre7.8g4.3g
Protein23.4g12.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

