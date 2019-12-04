By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Weight Watchers Sliced Cheese 160G

Weight Watchers Sliced Cheese 160G
£ 2.00
£12.50/kg
per 20g:
  • Energy195kJ 46kcal
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Ave Quantity per Serving

Product Description

  • Mature Reduced Fat Sliced Cheese
  • 11% fat
  • 1 SmartPoints value per slice
  • High protein
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 160g
  • High protein
  • Reduced fat

Information

Ingredients

Reduced Fat Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Produce of

Distributed in U.K

Number of uses

Servings per package: 8, Serving size: 20g

Distributor address

  • Fayrefield Foods,
  • Englesea House,
  • Barthomley Road,
  • Crewe,
  • Cheshire,
  • CW1 5UF.

Return to

  • Fayrefield Foods,
  • Englesea House,
  • Barthomley Road,
  • Crewe,
  • Cheshire,
  • CW1 5UF.

Net Contents

8 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAve Quantity per ServingAve Quantity per 100g
Energy (kJ/kcal)195kJ / 46kcal973kJ / 232kcal
Fat 2.2g10.9g
- of which saturates 1.4g7.1g
Carbohydrate, total0.7g3.5g
- of which sugars <0.1g0.1g
Fibre NilNil
Protein 6.0g30.0g
Salt 0.3g1.5g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

