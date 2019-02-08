By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bernard Matthews Roast Turkey Breast Chunks 100G

5(1)Write a review
Bernard Matthews Roast Turkey Breast Chunks 100G
£ 1.10
£1.10/100g
Each 50g serving contains
  • Energy233kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.6g
    <1%
  • Salt0.45g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g As Sold

Product Description

  • Turkey Breast Pieces with Added Water and Milk Proteins from Cow's Milk
  • Try our delicious recipe ideas
  • Visit our website at www.bernardmatthews.com
  • For extra freshness this product is packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Roasted and ready-to-eat
  • High in protein
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 100g
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Turkey 80%, Water, Milk Protein, Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Stabiliser (Diphosphates, Carrageenan), Spirit Vinegar, Natural Flavouring, Thickener (Carrageenan)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Store at below 5°C, once opened use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date on front of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK using Turkey sourced from specially selected partners in the UK, EU, Thailand and South America

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Label - glued. Paper - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Bernard Matthews Limited,
  • Norwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR9 5QD.

Return to

  • Contact us
  • If you have anything to tell us about this product please keep hold of the packaging and contact us at: www.bernardmatthews.com or send us the packaging and your letter to the following address:
  • Bernard Matthews Limited,
  • Norwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR9 5QD.
  • Or call us on 0800 413 640

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As SoldRI*
Energy - kJ4678400
- kcal1102000
Fat 0.9g70g
saturates 0.3g20g
Carbohydrate 1.2g260g
sugars 1.2g90g
Protein 24.3g50g
Salt 0.9g6g
of which--
*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal--

Safety information

View more safety information

ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely chunks of Turkey and were perfect in a quic

5 stars

Lovely chunks of Turkey and were perfect in a quick stir-fry.

