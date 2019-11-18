Aero Creations Chocolate Mousse 4X57g

First class item just never find it in store .
First-class item just a pity that it's never in-store to buy it as it sells very quickly and i can never get it and central Wearhouse will not restock it in our store just like a few other items.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 228 kcal
Chocolate Mousse 90.3%, Milk, Sugar, Milk Chocolate 7.2% (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring), Cream (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Caramel (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Acidity Regulator E524), Cocoa Powder, Lactose (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Beef Gelatine, Emulsifier E471, Salt, Chocolate Layers 9.6% Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Water, Flavouring, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Chocolate Layers: no added sugar with sweeteners
Keep refrigerated at 5°CUse by: see pot lid
Pack contains 4 servings
4 x 57g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving
|% RI*
|Energy
|228 kcal
|130 kcal
|7 %
|-
|953 kJ
|544 kJ
|Fat
|14.0 g
|8.0 g
|11 %
|of which: saturates
|9.1 g
|5.2 g
|26 %
|Carbohydrate
|20.6 g
|11.7 g
|5 %
|of which: sugar
|18.2 g
|10.4 g
|12 %
|Protein
|5.0 g
|2.9 g
|6 %
|Salt
|0.1 g
|0.0 g
|0 %
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
