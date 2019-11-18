By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aero Creations Chocolate Mousse 4X57g

Aero Creations Chocolate Mousse 4X57g
£ 1.50
£0.66/100g
Each 57g pot contains
  • Energy544kJ 130kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates5.2g
    26%
  • Sugars10.4g
    12%
  • Salt0.0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 228 kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate Mousse with crackling chocolate layers.
  • Good to remember
  • Enjoying Aero Creations as part of varied balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Pack size: 228g

Information

Ingredients

Chocolate Mousse 90.3%, Milk, Sugar, Milk Chocolate 7.2% (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring), Cream (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Caramel (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Acidity Regulator E524), Cocoa Powder, Lactose (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Beef Gelatine, Emulsifier E471, Salt, Chocolate Layers 9.6% Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Water, Flavouring, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Chocolate Layers: no added sugar with sweeteners

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated at 5°CUse by: see pot lid

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 57g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving% RI*
Energy 228 kcal130 kcal7 %
-953 kJ544 kJ
Fat 14.0 g8.0 g11 %
of which: saturates 9.1 g5.2 g26 %
Carbohydrate 20.6 g11.7 g5 %
of which: sugar18.2 g10.4 g12 %
Protein 5.0 g2.9 g6 %
Salt 0.1 g0.0 g0 %
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

First class item just never find it in store .

5 stars

First-class item just a pity that it's never in-store to buy it as it sells very quickly and i can never get it and central Wearhouse will not restock it in our store just like a few other items.

