Tesco Finest Venison Rack 0.45kg-0.65kg Serves 2

Amazing
Ordered this last year as l love good quality venison and it was absolutely amazing. So tender and so tasteful. A must for that special occasion.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 555kJ / 132kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: 220°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 7 30 mins (rare), 35 mins (medium), 40 mins (well done). Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes (rare), 35 minutes (medium), 40 minutes (well done). Allow to rest for 10 minutes before carving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in New Zealand, Packed in the U.K.
Remove venison from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting.
2 Servings
Bag. Not Yet Recycled Box. Widely Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (typically 275g)
|Energy
|555kJ / 132kcal
|1527kJ / 363kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|13.5g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|7.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|22.0g
|60.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
|-
|-
