Tesco Finest Venison Rack 0.45kg-0.65kg Serves 2

5(1)Write a review
Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 19.50
£30.00/kg

New

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1527kJ 363kcal
    18%
  • Fat13.5g
    19%
  • Saturates7.7g
    39%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 555kJ / 132kcal

Product Description

  • Rack of venison.
  • Rich and full of flavour, this French trimmed venison rack is an attractive joint of tender meat. Ready to prepare at home. It is left on the bone for extra flavour and succulence. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • French trimmed lean and tender loin rack, on the bone for a more intense flavour

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 220°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 7 30 mins (rare), 35 mins (medium), 40 mins (well done). Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes (rare), 35 minutes (medium), 40 minutes (well done). Allow to rest for 10 minutes before carving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in New Zealand, Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove venison from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled Box. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (typically 275g)
Energy555kJ / 132kcal1527kJ / 363kcal
Fat4.9g13.5g
Saturates2.8g7.7g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein22.0g60.5g
Salt0.2g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Amazing

5 stars

Ordered this last year as l love good quality venison and it was absolutely amazing. So tender and so tasteful. A must for that special occasion.

