Mr Kipling Chocolate Chip Cake Slices 6 Pack

Mr Kipling Chocolate Chip Cake Slices 6 Pack
£ 1.80
£0.30/each
Per slice (24g)
  • Energy456kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt0.11g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1853kJ

Product Description

  • Golden Sponge Baked with Milk Chocolate Chips (22%).
  • Golden slices baked with milk chocolate chips
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Milk Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Water, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Glucose Syrup, Dried Egg, Soya Flour, Dried Egg White, Milk Proteins, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Whey Powder (Milk), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Flavouring, Colour (Lutein)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Choc Chip Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Choc Chip Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (24g)
Energy 1853kJ456kJ
-442kcal109kcal
Fat 20.5g5.0g
of which Saturates 8.1g2.0g
Carbohydrate 57.4g14.1g
of which Sugars 38.9g9.6g
Fibre 1.6g<0.5g
Protein 6.2g1.5g
Salt 0.45g0.11g
This pack contains 6 portions--

