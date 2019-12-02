Tesco Chicken & Bacon Pie 450G

Miss informing cooking instructions
Struggling to see on the packaging if the film lid is supposed to be removed when microwaved and now to review instructions on this instead, which are stated differently?
I'll give this one a miss
The first one I tried was nice. Lots of tender chicken in a very tasty sauce. The second a few weeks later was inedible. Very tough chicken. I've no idea how you can cook chicken to make it that awful. I won't buy again.
Cloggy, Mash & Chicken But Rest Missing. Poor
There was mash and there was chicken, where the bacon and cheese sauce was I don't know. Ended up making gravy to stop it being so cloggy.
Awful chicken pieces - some almost black.
What came first chicken or the egg?
Convenient and tasty , easy to follow instructions, good to keep in the freezer - makes a nice change in minutes.