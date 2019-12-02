By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken & Bacon Pie 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2039kJ 486kcal
    24%
  • Fat18.2g
    26%
  • Saturates9.2g
    46%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 474kJ / 113kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded chicken in a cheese and bacon sauce topped with mashed potato.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Pulled chicken and smoked bacon in a Cheddar sauce with buttery mash
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Mashed Potato (54%), Chicken (24%), Whole Milk, Single Cream (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Smoked Bacon (3%), Leek, Cornflour, Salt, White Pepper.

Mashed Potato contains: Potato, Whole Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper.

Smoked Bacon contains: Pork, Water, Salt, Sugar, Dextrose, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W 6½mins / 900W 6 mins
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W)/(900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat for a further 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W 11½mins / 900W 9 mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W)/(900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat for a further 5 minutes 30 seconds (800W) /3 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (430g**)
Energy474kJ / 113kcal2039kJ / 486kcal
Fat4.2g18.2g
Saturates2.1g9.2g
Carbohydrate10.9g47.0g
Sugars0.9g3.9g
Fibre0.8g3.6g
Protein7.4g31.7g
Salt0.4g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

5 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Miss informing cooking instructions

1 stars

Struggling to see on the packaging if the film lid is supposed to be removed when microwaved and now to review instructions on this instead, which are stated differently?

I'll give this one a miss

1 stars

The first one I tried was nice. Lots of tender chicken in a very tasty sauce. The second a few weeks later was inedible. Very tough chicken. I've no idea how you can cook chicken to make it that awful. I won't buy again.

Cloggy, Mash & Chicken But Rest Missing. Poor

1 stars

There was mash and there was chicken, where the bacon and cheese sauce was I don't know. Ended up making gravy to stop it being so cloggy.

Awful chicken pieces - some almost black.

1 stars

Awful chicken pieces - some almost black.

What came first chicken or the egg?

5 stars

Convenient and tasty , easy to follow instructions, good to keep in the freezer - makes a nice change in minutes.

