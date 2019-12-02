By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Little Dish 1Yr+ Spaghetti & Meatballs Toddler Meal 200G

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Little Dish 1Yr+ Spaghetti & Meatballs Toddler Meal 200G
£ 2.30
£11.50/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Spaghetti & Meatballs for Toddlers
  • We make our meatballs with British beef in a tomato and veg sauce, served with short spaghetti.
  • Basil, Carrot, Tomato, Garlic, Onion
  • At Little Dish we make fresh, perfectly nutritionally balanced meals to nourish growing bodies and minds. Our nutritionist makes sure every recipe provides your toddler with just the right amount of energy, protein and fats. We make it quick and easy to give your child nutritious, fresh meals that taste as good as homemade.
  • Proper food for kids
  • Nutritionist approved
  • 1 of 5 a day
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit & veg
  • Low salt
  • No additives or preservatives
  • Pack size: 200g
  • No added sugar
  • Low salt

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Sauce (64%): Water, Tomato (28%), Onion (7%), Carrot (7%), Leek, Tomato Purée, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Vegetable Stock (Carrot, Potato Starch, Onion, Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Tomato, Garlic, Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, White Pepper), Basil, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika, Thyme, Bay Leaf, Black Pepper, Spaghetti (22%) (Durum Wheat), British Beef Meatballs (14%): Minced British Beef (80%), Potato Starch, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B1), Red Pepper, Basil, Black Pepper, Oregano, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep in the fridgeFreeze before use by date. Once defrosted do not refreeze and use within 24 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Spaghetti & Meatballs is best cooked in the microwave. Please do not reheat. All microwaves vary, these are guidelines only. Always test the temperature before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat your oven to 190°C (electric), 170°C (fan), Mark 5 (Gas). Take off the card sleeve and pierce the film in a few places. Put the pot on a baking tray in the middle of the oven for 35 mins. When it's ready, let it rest and cool down for 2 mins before serving. Then peel off the easy peel film, stir and serve.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat your oven to 190°C (electric), 170°C (fan), Mark 5 (Gas). Take off the card sleeve and pierce the film in a few places. Put the pot on a baking tray in the middle of the oven for 25 mins. When it's ready, let it rest and cool down for 2 mins before serving. Then peel off the easy peel film, stir and serve.

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Little Dish,
  • 10a Ledbury Mews North,
  • Notting Hill,
  • London,
  • W11 2AF.

Return to

  • Little Dish,
  • 10a Ledbury Mews North,
  • Notting Hill,
  • London,
  • W11 2AF.
  • 020 3291 2409
  • hello@littledish.co.uk
  • www.littledish.co.uk

Lower age limit

1 Years

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g200g pack
Energy (kJ/kcal)416/99832/198
Fat 3.7g7.4g
of which saturates 1.1g2.2g
Carbohydrate 11.4g22.8g
of which sugars 1.8g3.6g
Fibre 1.9g3.8g
Protein 4.4g8.8g
Salt 0.08g0.16g
Veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A convenient and delicious meal

5 stars

The Little Dish Spaghetti and Meatball meal is perfect for little ones. It's low in sugar and salt and contains all natural ingredients. The spaghetti is cut into smaller pieces and the meatballs are not too big, so it's perfect to eat with a spoon, though my daughter prefers to use her hands! This is a really tasty meal that I would definitely recommend it.

This went down really well with my little one. It

5 stars

This went down really well with my little one. It was tasty and full of quality ingredients.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here