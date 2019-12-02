Little Dish 1Yr+ Spaghetti & Meatballs Toddler Meal 200G

A convenient and delicious meal
The Little Dish Spaghetti and Meatball meal is perfect for little ones. It's low in sugar and salt and contains all natural ingredients. The spaghetti is cut into smaller pieces and the meatballs are not too big, so it's perfect to eat with a spoon, though my daughter prefers to use her hands! This is a really tasty meal that I would definitely recommend it.
This went down really well with my little one. It was tasty and full of quality ingredients.