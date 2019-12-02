Little Dish 1Yr+ Spaghetti & Meatballs Toddler Meal 200G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Our Spaghetti & Meatballs is best cooked in the microwave. Please do not reheat. All microwaves vary, these are guidelines only. Always test the temperature before serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: Preheat your oven to 190°C (electric), 170°C (fan), Mark 5 (Gas). Take off the card sleeve and pierce the film in a few places. Put the pot on a baking tray in the middle of the oven for 35 mins. When it's ready, let it rest and cool down for 2 mins before serving. Then peel off the easy peel film, stir and serve.



Oven cook

Instructions: Preheat your oven to 190°C (electric), 170°C (fan), Mark 5 (Gas). Take off the card sleeve and pierce the film in a few places. Put the pot on a baking tray in the middle of the oven for 25 mins. When it's ready, let it rest and cool down for 2 mins before serving. Then peel off the easy peel film, stir and serve.

