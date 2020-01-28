By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cooked & Peeled King Prawns 220G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cooked & Peeled King Prawns 220G
£ 4.00
£18.19/kg

Offer

Half of a pack contains
  • Energy367kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 333kJ / 79kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked & peeled king prawns (Penaeus vannamei) with a protective ice glaze.
  • Our Tesco Frozen Fishmonger Cooked and Peeled King Prawns come from warm tropical waters and are carefully selected for flavour and succulence. Quick, convenient and mess free, these versatile prawns are an ideal freezer staple. Steamed to preserve their natural taste & texture, simply defrost and they are perfect for salads, soups, pasta, curries and so much more. Responsibly sourced and with no artificial preservatives, flavours or colours, they are an ideal freezer staple for both midweek meals and special occasions alike.
  • Responsibly Farmed
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

King Prawn (Crustacean), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. For 'best before end': see front of pack. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Produce of

Packed in Vietnam

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g e (net of ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsHalf of a pack (110g) contains
Energy333kJ / 79kcal367kJ / 86kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.3g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein18.3g20.1g
Salt1.3g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

