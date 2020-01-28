Cooked & Peeled King Prawns 220G
Offer
Typical values per 100g: Energy 333kJ / 79kcal
Product Description
- Cooked & peeled king prawns (Penaeus vannamei) with a protective ice glaze.
- Our Tesco Frozen Fishmonger Cooked and Peeled King Prawns come from warm tropical waters and are carefully selected for flavour and succulence. Quick, convenient and mess free, these versatile prawns are an ideal freezer staple. Steamed to preserve their natural taste & texture, simply defrost and they are perfect for salads, soups, pasta, curries and so much more. Responsibly sourced and with no artificial preservatives, flavours or colours, they are an ideal freezer staple for both midweek meals and special occasions alike.
- Responsibly Farmed
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
King Prawn (Crustacean), Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. For 'best before end': see front of pack. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Produce of
Packed in Vietnam
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Recycling info
Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
220g e (net of ice glaze)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Half of a pack (110g) contains
|Energy
|333kJ / 79kcal
|367kJ / 86kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|18.3g
|20.1g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
