Tesco Strawberry Ring Doughnut 18 Pack

Tesco Strawberry Ring Doughnut 18 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.06/each
  • Energy261kJ 62kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars3.8g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1739kJ / 415kcal

Product Description

  • 18 Pink ring doughnuts with a strawberry flavour topping and coloured sugar sprinkles.
  • Soft & fluffy. Strawberry flavoured icing, topped with sprinkles for a sweet crunch

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Sugar, Strawberry Flavour Topping (14%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Soya Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Dextrose, Dried Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Cornflour, Oat Fibre, Potato Starch, Milk Proteins, Glazing Agents (Shellac, White and Yellow Beeswax), Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates (Elderberry, Safflower, Spirulina), Colours (Beetroot Red, Mixed Carotenes), Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Strawberry Flavour Topping contains: Sugar, Palm Kernel oil, Maize Starch, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Maltodextrin, Colour (Beetroot Red), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Oats, Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soya

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

18 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

18

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1739kJ / 415kcal261kJ / 62kcal
Fat20.8g3.1g
Saturates10.5g1.6g
Carbohydrate51.5g7.7g
Sugars25.1g3.8g
Fibre1.3g0.2g
Protein4.9g0.7g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

