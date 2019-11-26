Tesco Strawberry Ring Doughnut 18 Pack

- Energy261kJ 62kcal3%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1739kJ / 415kcal
Product Description
- 18 Pink ring doughnuts with a strawberry flavour topping and coloured sugar sprinkles.
- Soft & fluffy. Strawberry flavoured icing, topped with sprinkles for a sweet crunch
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Sugar, Strawberry Flavour Topping (14%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Soya Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Dextrose, Dried Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Cornflour, Oat Fibre, Potato Starch, Milk Proteins, Glazing Agents (Shellac, White and Yellow Beeswax), Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates (Elderberry, Safflower, Spirulina), Colours (Beetroot Red, Mixed Carotenes), Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).
Strawberry Flavour Topping contains: Sugar, Palm Kernel oil, Maize Starch, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Maltodextrin, Colour (Beetroot Red), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Oats, Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soya
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
18 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
18
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1739kJ / 415kcal
|261kJ / 62kcal
|Fat
|20.8g
|3.1g
|Saturates
|10.5g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|51.5g
|7.7g
|Sugars
|25.1g
|3.8g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|4.9g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
