Tesco No Added Sugar Bitter Shandy 4X330ml

Tastes like weak fizzy vinegar. Don't buy this!
I have previously bought the cans of Bavaria shandy from Tesco which made for a tasty refreshing drink. As it's not available anymore, I tried the Tesco shandy and it's disgusting. I can't taste any lemonade nor can I taste any beer. Just an artificially sweetened malt flavoured fizzy drink. Yuk!
Tainted with the flavour of artificial sweeteners.
Please sell stuff with sugar in for the poor unfortunates who can't bear the taste of sweeteners. It would be appreciated.
Not bad. Definite beer ale taste with lemonade. Nice for a summer day Well priced
Good value
Refreshing and great taste.
bitter shandy
i like the taste and its good that there's no added sugar. it doesn't taste like there is much beer in it. which is good for me.
Love this shame it's not sugar free
Great that it's no added sugar would be ideal 5 stars if sugar free (not Zero).
Looks great
Tasted really good.ideal for a summer night in garden .very refreshing.
Delicous
I love this shandy. I have it every week, it is so re ftreshing.