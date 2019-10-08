By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco No Added Sugar Bitter Shandy 4X330ml

3.5(8)Write a review
Tesco No Added Sugar Bitter Shandy 4X330ml
£ 0.99
£0.08/100ml
One can
  • Energy42kJ 10kcal
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 13kJ / 3kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated bitter shandy flavoured soft drink with sweetener.
  • MELLOW & MALTY Made with real British beer for a rich, refreshing taste Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We take old favourites, and carefully evolve these recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • MELLOW & MALTY Made with real British beer for a rich, refreshing taste
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients:

Carbonated Water, Beer (Barley) (10%), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Barley Extract, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings, Sweetener (Sucralose), Stabiliser (Quillaia Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep cool and out of sunlight. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4x330ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne can (330ml)
Energy13kJ / 3kcal42kJ / 10kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.1g
Sugars0.0g0.1g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

    Information

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep cool and out of sunlight. Not suitable for home freezing.

    Number of uses

    4 Servings

8 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tastes like weak fizzy vinegar. Don't buy this!

1 stars

I have previously bought the cans of Bavaria shandy from Tesco which made for a tasty refreshing drink. As it's not available anymore, I tried the Tesco shandy and it's disgusting. I can't taste any lemonade nor can I taste any beer. Just an artificially sweetened malt flavoured fizzy drink. Yuk!

Tainted with the flavour of artificial sweeteners.

1 stars

Please sell stuff with sugar in for the poor unfortunates who can't bear the taste of sweeteners. It would be appreciated.

Not bad. Definite beer ale taste with lemonade. Ni

4 stars

Not bad. Definite beer ale taste with lemonade. Nice for a summer day Well priced

Good value

5 stars

Refreshing and great taste.

bitter shandy

4 stars

i like the taste and its good that there's no added sugar. it doesn't taste like there is much beer in it. which is good for me.

Love this shame it's not sugar free

3 stars

Great that it's no added sugar would be ideal 5 stars if sugar free (not Zero).

Looks great

5 stars

Tasted really good.ideal for a summer night in garden .very refreshing.

Delicous

5 stars

I love this shandy. I have it every week, it is so re ftreshing.

