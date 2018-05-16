Tesco Finest Counter Raw Tiger Prawn

- Energy364kJ 86kcal4%
Product Description
- Raw shell-on tiger prawn (Penaeus monodon), headless, defrosted
- Best cooked with the shell on then peeled, for added flavour. These sweet and succulent prawns are great on fragrant salads. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tiger Prawn (Crustacean).
Produce of
Cultivated in Indonesia
Number of uses
- Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Contains shell
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Cheshunt,
- EN8 9SL,
- U.K.
Net Contents
min 33g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|364kJ / 86kcal
|364kJ / 86kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|1.0g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Protein
|19.7g
|19.7g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: Contains shell
