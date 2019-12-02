By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest King Prawn Spaghetti 400G

Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest King Prawn Spaghetti 400G
  • Energy1850kJ 439kcal
    22%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars10.6g
    12%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 487kJ / 115kcal

Product Description

  • Spaghetti pasta with a tomato sauce topped with king prawns and parsley.
  • Sweet & succulent king prawns in a spiced tomato sauce, with spaghetti and parsley. To complement the delicate sweet flavour of the prawns, our chefs have created a tangy sauce using passata and sundried tomatoes, adding chilli and lemon juice. The sauce is rich without being overpowering, giving the dish a lovely balance which we finish in style with a scattering of fresh parsley.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water), Tomato Passata, Water, King Prawn (Crustacean) (12%), Onion, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Olive Oil, Sundried Tomatoes, Lemon Juice, Salt, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Red Chilli, Parsley, Lemon Zest, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Sugar, Basil, Sunflower Oil, Rosemary.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Chilled: 800W / 900W 4 / 3 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Chilled: 800W / 900W 2 mins.
Peel back film lid, stir product and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further
Chilled: 800W 2 mins / 900W 1 min 30 secs.
Allow to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 800W 8 mins / 900W 7 mins
Heat on full power.
Frozen: 800W / 900W 4 mins.
Peel back film lid, stir product and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further
Frozen: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins.
Allow to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 4 mins 30 secs
Empty contents into a small saucepan and stir gently while heating for 4 mins 30 secs.
Do not boil or overcook as this will impair the flavour.

Cooking Precautions

  • Not suitable for oven heating.
  • Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (380g**)
Energy487kJ / 115kcal1850kJ / 439kcal
Fat1.8g6.8g
Saturates0.3g1.1g
Carbohydrate18.3g69.5g
Sugars2.8g10.6g
Fibre2.6g9.9g
Protein5.2g19.8g
Salt0.5g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions a 400g packg typically weighs 380g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

11 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Disgusting

1 stars

For a finest dish it's almost unedible!! I will never buy this again.

Awful

1 stars

Awful. The 3 prawns were chewy and the spaghetti was tinned standard at best. I would avoid this product! (this is my first product review, it was that bad)

I suspect that the instructions are wrong which ex

2 stars

I suspect that the instructions are wrong which explains the complaints. The instructions say: Instructions: Frozen: 800W 8 mins / 900W 7 mins Heat on full power. Frozen: 800W / 900W 4 mins. Peel back film lid, stir product and re-cover. Heat on full power for a further Frozen: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins. Allow to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving. Are they really meant to be microwaved 3 times? If it’s an error that might explain why people are complaining that the prawns are rubbery (ie overcooked). If it’s an error then Tesco needs to urgently withdraw this product!!

SPOILT BY TOO TOUGH PACKAGING

2 stars

Sadly I found this product totally impenetrable as the seal was virtually welded to the container. When it came to 'Peel back and stir' half way through cooking I found that on both items I'd purchased were literally not only child/adult proof, but also pliers proof so I had no choice but to knife inner edge of film which made the instruction to recover item totally impossible; result was prawns rubbery and me unhappy. Please rectify this problem Tesco as I've heard other reports such as mine.

Bring back the old recipe!

1 stars

If I could give it 0 I would. The old version with the creamier sauce with brandy was so much nicer. Absolutely ruined it with the new recipe.

Rubbish that has NO king prawns in it.

1 stars

This is a JOKE! There are ZERO king prawns in this. The prawns are literally TINY.

Lovely tasty meal with succulent prawns

5 stars

Lovely tasty meal with succulent prawns

Why the change?

1 stars

As mentioned below this used to be in a lovely creamy brandy sauce and it was one of my favourite 'home alone' indulgences when I was having a quiet night in while the other half was out. I've no idea why they changed it to this new version, but this is not a patch on the old one. This version is watery and too hot for my taste buds. Definitely won't be buying this anymore.

True

5 stars

Very taste and satisfied

Revolting

1 stars

Revolting. No taste. Rubber prawns in tinned spaghetti. Well overpriced.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

