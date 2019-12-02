Tesco Finest King Prawn Spaghetti 400G

Disgusting
For a finest dish it's almost unedible!! I will never buy this again.
Awful
Awful. The 3 prawns were chewy and the spaghetti was tinned standard at best. I would avoid this product! (this is my first product review, it was that bad)
I suspect that the instructions are wrong which ex
I suspect that the instructions are wrong which explains the complaints. The instructions say: Instructions: Frozen: 800W 8 mins / 900W 7 mins Heat on full power. Frozen: 800W / 900W 4 mins. Peel back film lid, stir product and re-cover. Heat on full power for a further Frozen: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins. Allow to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving. Are they really meant to be microwaved 3 times? If it’s an error that might explain why people are complaining that the prawns are rubbery (ie overcooked). If it’s an error then Tesco needs to urgently withdraw this product!!
SPOILT BY TOO TOUGH PACKAGING
Sadly I found this product totally impenetrable as the seal was virtually welded to the container. When it came to 'Peel back and stir' half way through cooking I found that on both items I'd purchased were literally not only child/adult proof, but also pliers proof so I had no choice but to knife inner edge of film which made the instruction to recover item totally impossible; result was prawns rubbery and me unhappy. Please rectify this problem Tesco as I've heard other reports such as mine.
Bring back the old recipe!
If I could give it 0 I would. The old version with the creamier sauce with brandy was so much nicer. Absolutely ruined it with the new recipe.
Rubbish that has NO king prawns in it.
This is a JOKE! There are ZERO king prawns in this. The prawns are literally TINY.
Lovely tasty meal with succulent prawns
Why the change?
As mentioned below this used to be in a lovely creamy brandy sauce and it was one of my favourite 'home alone' indulgences when I was having a quiet night in while the other half was out. I've no idea why they changed it to this new version, but this is not a patch on the old one. This version is watery and too hot for my taste buds. Definitely won't be buying this anymore.
True
Very taste and satisfied
Revolting
Revolting. No taste. Rubber prawns in tinned spaghetti. Well overpriced.