Counter Dyed Traditional Smoked Haddock Loin Loose

5(1)Write a review
Counter Dyed Traditional Smoked Haddock Loin Loose

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 9.00
£18.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 341kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Traditionally smoked MSC haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus) loin, skinless, boneless and dyed, defrosted.
  • Lightly salted, dyed with a natural colour and smoked with pine chippings in 100 year old chimneys for a traditional flavour. Simply bake in the oven. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org MSC C 55015

Information

Ingredients

Haddock (Fish) (98%), Salt, Colour (Curcumin, Annatto).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Produce of

Caught in the NE Atlantic - Barents Sea, Fishing Gear the NE Atlantic – Norwegian Sea the NE Atlantic – North Sea the NE Atlantic – Iceland Seines Trawls Hooks and lines

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g%RI*
Energy341kJ / 80kcal0%
Fat0.8g
Saturates0.2g
Carbohydrate0g
Sugars0g
Fibre0g
Protein18.3g
Salt1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Beautiful

5 stars

Beautiful quality fish with no waste. No skin or bones and delicious.

