Kitty Campbell's Free Range Eggs Box Of 6

4(4)Write a review
£1.60
£0.27/each

Product Description

  • Kitty Campbell's Free Range Eggs Box Of 6

Information

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Put them back on line

5 stars

Best eggs that you are not supplying online. Want them back

The Best

5 stars

Very tasty eggs love them poached on toast,Great packaging never had a cracked one. Fantastic

Really annoyed that these eggs are being advertise

1 stars

Really annoyed that these eggs are being advertised in cardboard boxes...and they arrive in plastic containers.😡😡😡

A good egg

5 stars

These were good. They are mixed size but that does not bother me as I am just using them in an omlette or as a fried/poached egg. Free range as well.

