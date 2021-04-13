Kitty Campbell's Free Range Eggs Box Of 6

Put them back on line
Best eggs that you are not supplying online. Want them back
The Best
Very tasty eggs love them poached on toast,Great packaging never had a cracked one. Fantastic
Really annoyed that these eggs are being advertised in cardboard boxes...and they arrive in plastic containers.😡😡😡
A good egg
These were good. They are mixed size but that does not bother me as I am just using them in an omlette or as a fried/poached egg. Free range as well.