Encore Cat Food Tuna And Shrimp 70G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Encore Cat Food Tuna And Shrimp 70G
£ 1.00
£14.29/kg

Product Description

  • A complementary pet food for adult cats.
  • Encore tuna fillet with shrimp tin is packed with 100% natural ingredients and 75% real meat. Each serving is filled with delicious tuna fillet and prawns that have been carefully selected for taste, quality and nutrition. Each tin provides a natural source of Taurine and Omega 3, to help keep your cat healthy and happy. No additives, preservatives or colours are added to our food, so there will be nothing left in the bowl!
  • We believe that our pets deserve better, healthier food that tastes great. Encore is made with 100% natural ingredients - so good you can see the difference!
  • At Encore we believe that our pets deserve better, healthier food that tastes great. That's why we have created a range of exciting, natural recipes that will have your four-legged friends racing you to the bowl! Every pouch, tin and pot is filled with the highest quality ingredients, more real meat and no artificial flavours. Encore is made with 100% natural ingredients, including tasty tuna fillet and delicious shredded chicken breast- so good you can see the difference. When you buy Encore you know your pet is getting the very best, naturally.
  • 100% natural ingredients
  • 52% Tuna Fillet and 23% Shrimp
  • Natural Source of Taurine
  • Hydrating broth with no added sugars
  • Sustainably caught, dolphin-friendly Tuna
  • Source of Omega 3
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 70G

Information

Ingredients

Tuna Fillet 52%, Shrimp 23%, Fish Broth, Rice

Storage

Produced 36 months prior to best before date.For best before, batch number and factory number, see base of pack.

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • 24 Feeding Guide
  • <3kg 1 tin, 3 - 5kg 2 tins, >5kg 3 tins
  • Feed with Encore complete dry cat food for a balanced diet. Serve at room temperature. Fresh drinking water should be made available at all times.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • MPM Products Ltd.,
  • PO Box 331,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 2DZ.

Return to

  • MPM Products Ltd.,
  • PO Box 331,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 2DZ.
  • www.encorepetfood.co.uk
  • info@encorepetfood.co.uk

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Crude Protein14%
Crude Fibre1%
Crude Fat1%
Crude Ash2%
Moisture82%
Additives:None

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Cats love this my cat are the lot it is expensive

5 stars

Cats love this my cat are the lot it is expensive but great treat for the cat

