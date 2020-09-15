By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pure Olive

Pure Olive
Pure Olive
£ 1.50
£3.00/kg

Product Description

  • Vegetable Fat Spread (54%) with 16% Olive Oil
  • spread.cook.bake
  • Free from nasties*
  • *We're always free from artificial flavours & colours, preservatives & additives, GM ingredients & hydrogenated oils
  • 76% Less Saturated fat that butter**
  • **Butter contains 54g per 100g
  • Olive oil goodness***
  • ***Rich in monounsaturated fats. Replacing saturated fat with unsaturated fat in the diet contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. It is important to maintain a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • We've been proudly Pure since 1994.
  • High in vitamin E
  • Free from nasties
  • Dairy, gluten, lactose free
  • Vegan Society Approved
  • Pack size: 500G
  • High in vitamin E

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Olive (16%), Palm), Water, Salt (1.3%), Natural Flavourings, Vitamin E, Natural Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose

Storage

Keep refrigeratedSuitable for freezing Best Before See Lid

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • UK
  • Pure,
  • PO Box 1246,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 9QN.
  • ROI

Return to

  • Drop Us a Line...
  • UK
  • Pure,
  • PO Box 1246,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 9QN.
  • 0800 783 4321
  • ROI
  • Pure,
  • PO Box 118,
  • Caherciveen,
  • Co Kerry.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (per 10g)
Energy (kJ/kcal)2044/497
Fat 55.1g
Of which Saturates 12.3g
Of which Monounsaturates 30.7g
Carbohydrate 0.6g
Of which Sugars <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 1.3g
Vitamin E 38mg (317% RI)3.8mg (32% RI)
RI - Reference Intake--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

