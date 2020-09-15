Pure Olive

Product Description
- Vegetable Fat Spread (54%) with 16% Olive Oil
- spread.cook.bake
- Free from nasties*
- *We're always free from artificial flavours & colours, preservatives & additives, GM ingredients & hydrogenated oils
- 76% Less Saturated fat that butter**
- **Butter contains 54g per 100g
- Olive oil goodness***
- ***Rich in monounsaturated fats. Replacing saturated fat with unsaturated fat in the diet contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. It is important to maintain a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- We've been proudly Pure since 1994.
- High in vitamin E
- Dairy, gluten, lactose free
- Vegan Society Approved
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Olive (16%), Palm), Water, Salt (1.3%), Natural Flavourings, Vitamin E, Natural Colour (Carotenes)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose
Storage
Keep refrigeratedSuitable for freezing Best Before See Lid
Additives
- Free From Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Free From Preservatives
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|(per 10g)
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|2044/497
|Fat
|55.1g
|Of which Saturates
|12.3g
|Of which Monounsaturates
|30.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|Of which Sugars
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|1.3g
|Vitamin E
|38mg (317% RI)
|3.8mg (32% RI)
|RI - Reference Intake
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
