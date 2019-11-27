By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Forestiere Mushrooms 250G

£ 1.35
£5.40/kg
Per 100g
of the reference intake*
Product Description

  • Forestiere ® Mushrooms.
  • Tesco Forestiere ® Mushrooms specially selected for a rich, sweet flavour and subtle hint of nuttiness. Forestiere was the first new mushroom variety to launch in the UK for 30 years. Our expert growers and harvesters use skilled techniques to lock in the freshness, quality and unique taste. Their distinctive flavour bridges the gap between the mild taste of white mushrooms and the nuttiness of chestnut mushrooms.
  • Specially selected for a rich, sweet flavour and subtle hint of nuttiness.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Mushroom

Storage

Keep refrigerated.  Do not freeze

Produce of

Produce of Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy35kJ / 8kcal35kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.3g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre0.7g0.7g
Protein1.0g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Lovely

5 stars

These mushrooms are lovely - had them with cooked breakfasts, made them into garlic mushrooms and added them to a casserole. I have no idea why they've received poor reviews. Worth the price.

very fresh and delicious mushrooms.

5 stars

very fresh and delicious mushrooms.

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

Don't know what these moaners below are on about, I've bought these mushrooms 2 weeks in a row now and they are some of the tastiest mushrooms I've ever had. They have a very deep mushroomy flavour and are just amazing with steak and red wine.

Not worth paying extra for!

2 stars

Bought these instead of usual chestnut mushrooms which are good, but tempted by the description. They were not like the photo in that they were quite blemished and really didn’t have any descernable difference in taste. Not worth the extra 35p!

Dissapointed

2 stars

I was very disappointed with these. They tasted exactly the same as any closed cup mushrooms.

The newest mushroom on the block is a winner!

5 stars

These are a relatively new strain of mushroom and offer a slightly firmer texture, a more intense flavour - perhaps a little sweeter. I enjoy these regularly, usually sauteeing them but they also respond well to grilling and hold together in a casserole. Well worth the small additional premium they command and something that every mushroom lover should try.

