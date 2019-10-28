By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Wiltshire Cured Ham Hock With Cheddar Sandwich

Tesco Finest Wiltshire Cured Ham Hock With Cheddar Sandwich
£ 3.00
£3.00/each
Each pack
  • Energy2237kJ 533kcal
    27%
  • Fat19.0g
    27%
  • Saturates7.0g
    35%
  • Sugars14.3g
    16%
  • Salt2.6g
    43%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1026kJ / 244kcal

Product Description

  • Ham hock, extra mature Cheddar cheese, onion & ale chutney, mayonnaise and mixed leaves on white bread with added bran, mixed seeds and grains.
  • Sticky onion and ale chutney, mustard mayonnaise on multigrain bread. Our sandwiches are carefully prepared, using the best ingredients to deliver indulgent, complementary flavours. In this sandwich we pair pulled British ham hock with rich West Country Cheddar and a sticky onion and real ale chutney.
  • British ham hock and West Country Cheddar with onion & ale chutney and mayonnaise on multiseed bread. Pulled British ham hock with rich West Country Cheddar, a sticky onion real ale chutney and rich mayonnaise on multiseed bread.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Ham Hock (20%) [Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Water, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (11%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Spinach, Wheat Bran, Sugar, Malted Wheat Flakes, Muscovado Sugar, Ale (Barley), Pearl Barley Flakes, Rocket, Chard, Cracked Wheat, Salt, Balsamic Vinegar, Yeast, Brown Linseed, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Red Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Barley Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Protein, Sunflower Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Palm Fat.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy1026kJ / 244kcal2237kJ / 533kcal
Fat8.7g19.0g
Saturates3.2g7.0g
Carbohydrate28.3g61.6g
Sugars6.6g14.3g
Fibre2.6g5.7g
Protein11.9g26.0g
Salt1.2g2.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

