Tesco Finest Medium Rare Beef & Stilton Sandwich

3(2)Write a review
Regular Price £3.00, Clubcard Price £2.40. Offer valid for delivery/collection until 26/01. The discount won’t show in the guide price but don't worry, it will be taken off and show on your final delivery note.

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Each pack
  • Energy1841kJ 437kcal
    22%
  • Fat12.1g
    17%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars7.5g
    8%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 916kJ / 218kcal

Product Description

  • Medium rare topside beef, mayonnaise, caramelised onion chutney, Stilton® cheese and mixed leaves on white bread with added bran, mixed seeds and grains.
  • Our sandwiches are carefully prepared using the best ingredients. In this sandwich we pair tender British beef topside with crumbly Long Clawson Stilton® and sweet caramelised onion chutney on multigrain bread.
  • British beef topside, Long Clawson Stilton® and sweet caramelised onion chutney on multiseed bread. Tender British beef topside with crumbly Long Clawson Stilton® and sweet caramelised onion chutney on multiseed bread.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beef (26%), Water, Stilton Cheese (Milk) (5%), Mixed Leaves [Spinach, Rocket, Swiss Chard], Red Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Wheat Bran, Malted Wheat Flakes, White Wine Vinegar, Pearl Barley Flakes, Cracked Wheat, Salt, Cornflour, Yeast, Brown Linseed, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Barley Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Protein, Grape Must, Sunflower Seeds, Molasses, Poppy Seeds, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Palm Fat.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy916kJ / 218kcal1841kJ / 437kcal
Fat6.0g12.1g
Saturates1.8g3.6g
Carbohydrate26.2g52.7g
Sugars3.7g7.5g
Fibre3.0g6.0g
Protein13.2g26.5g
Salt0.7g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

At least the dog ate it

1 stars

Cannot review a beef and stilton sandwich as all it tastes of is sugar

Mmmmm can't get enough of them

5 stars

Really tasty, the beef & the taste of stilton are great together. I love them & buy when I see them.

