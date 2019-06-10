Tesco Finest Medium Rare Beef & Stilton Sandwich

At least the dog ate it
Cannot review a beef and stilton sandwich as all it tastes of is sugar
Mmmmm can't get enough of them
Really tasty, the beef & the taste of stilton are great together. I love them & buy when I see them.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 916kJ / 218kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beef (26%), Water, Stilton Cheese (Milk) (5%), Mixed Leaves [Spinach, Rocket, Swiss Chard], Red Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Wheat Bran, Malted Wheat Flakes, White Wine Vinegar, Pearl Barley Flakes, Cracked Wheat, Salt, Cornflour, Yeast, Brown Linseed, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Barley Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Protein, Grape Must, Sunflower Seeds, Molasses, Poppy Seeds, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Palm Fat.
Keep refrigerated.
1 Servings
Tray. Check Locally Bag. Not Yet Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|916kJ / 218kcal
|1841kJ / 437kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|12.1g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|26.2g
|52.7g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|7.5g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|6.0g
|Protein
|13.2g
|26.5g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020