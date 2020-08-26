Tesco Unsmked Back Bacon*10 300G Promo

rubbish
a tribute to industrial processing that bacon can be sliced so thin but almost impossible to pull apart to cook and as an added bonus, you can read a newspaper through it. shrivells up to nothing when cooked. avoid
Good value Evenly cut slices Cooked well Packaged
mostly fatty packs have been given in my orders
several puchases lately have been very fatty only like lean
Too thin
These are usually alright but the last pack was so thin, it was impossible to part the slices ad it just ripped up
Missing in action
It would have probably tasted nice had they actually delivered it. Sadly it was missing although we had paid for it!!!
Too thin
Slices too thin. Make it 8 slices and you will get a rasher instead of transparent wafer this piece of meat.
Healthy option for bacon sandwich
I buy this bacon regularly and its it's usually ok but this week's pack which I received in my delivery was very very fatty, by the time I trimmed the fat I was left with a small medallion
More fat than bacon!
There was so much fat on this bacon that I photographed it and sent it to Tesco. I am still awaiting a response. I'm not one to usually do this but the fat/bacon ratio was disgusting.
It was far too fatty
