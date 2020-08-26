By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Unsmked Back Bacon*10 300G Promo

Tesco Unsmked Back Bacon*10 300G Promo
£ 1.95
£6.50/kg
  • Energy449kJ 108kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 748kJ / 180kcal

Product Description

  • Unsmoked rindless back bacon rashers with added water.
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • Slowly cured for succulence and a full flavour
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 4-6 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 4-5 minutes, turning occasionally.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the EU, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy748kJ / 180kcal449kJ / 108kcal
Fat12.6g7.6g
Saturates4.1g2.5g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.2g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.2g9.7g
Salt2.8g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 5 servings.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

26 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

rubbish

1 stars

a tribute to industrial processing that bacon can be sliced so thin but almost impossible to pull apart to cook and as an added bonus, you can read a newspaper through it. shrivells up to nothing when cooked. avoid

Good value Evenly cut slices Cooked well Packaged

5 stars

Good value Evenly cut slices Cooked well Packaged well Easy to open

mostly fatty packs have been given in my orders

2 stars

several puchases lately have been very fatty only like lean

Too thin

2 stars

These are usually alright but the last pack was so thin, it was impossible to part the slices ad it just ripped up

Missing in action

1 stars

It would have probably tasted nice had they actually delivered it. Sadly it was missing although we had paid for it!!!

Too thin

1 stars

Slices too thin. Make it 8 slices and you will get a rasher instead of transparent wafer this piece of meat.

Healthy option for bacon sandwich

5 stars

Healthy option for bacon sandwich

I buy this bacon regularly and its it's usually ok

2 stars

I buy this bacon regularly and its it's usually ok but this week's pack which I received in my delivery was very very fatty, by the time I trimmed the fat I was left with a small medallion

More fat than bacon!

2 stars

There was so much fat on this bacon that I photographed it and sent it to Tesco. I am still awaiting a response. I'm not one to usually do this but the fat/bacon ratio was disgusting.

It was far too fatty

3 stars

It was far too fatty

