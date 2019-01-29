By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Total Greek Yogurt 170G

Write a review
Total Greek Yogurt 170G
£ 1.00
£0.59/100g

Product Description

  • Natural Greek Recipe Strained Yoghurt
  • Pronounced: Fa-yeh!
  • 3g sugars, 9g protein, 93 kcal per 100g
  • No added sugar - contains only naturally occurring milk sugar
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 170g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Milk, Cream (Milk), Live Active Yoghurt Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, L. Casei)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated/do not freezeUse By: See Lid

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove paper disc on opening

Name and address

  • Fage International S.A.,
  • 5, Rue des Primeurs,
  • L-2361 Strassen,
  • Luxembourg.

Return to

  • uk.fage

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 389 kJ (93 kcal)
Fat 5.0 g
of which saturates 3.6 g
Carbohydrate 3.0 g
of which sugars 3.0 g
Protein 9.0 g
Salt 0.1 g
Calcium 121 mg
%NRV*15%
*Nutrient Reference Values-

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Real Greek yogurt at its very best

5 stars

Always go for this - a little more expensive than supermarket brands, but it's the real thing! Perfect with a few chopped nuts, some raspberries and a blob of honey.

