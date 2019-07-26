By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 8 Milk Chocolate Ices 560Ml Price Marked

2 Reviews
£ 1.00
£0.18/100ml
One choc ice
  • Energy479kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.3g
    10%
  • Saturates6.1g
    31%
  • Sugars8.4g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1140kJ / 273kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour ice cream, covered in a milk chocolate flavour coating
  • 8 Milk Choc Ices
  • Silky vanilla flavour ice cream covered in a crisp milk chocolate flavour shell
  • Pack size: 560ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating (27%), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Propane-1, 2-diol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carob Gum), Colour (Carotenes).

Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating contains: Coconut Oil, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If ice cream has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Mixed Material not currently recycled Card. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

8 x 70ml e (560ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1140kJ / 273kcal479kJ / 115kcal
Fat17.4g7.3g
Saturates14.5g6.1g
Carbohydrate25.9g10.9g
Sugars19.9g8.4g
Fibre0.6g0.3g
Protein3.0g1.3g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Best choc ices ever! Takes me back to my childhood

5 stars

Best choc ices ever! Takes me back to my childhood.

These are NO substitute for Dark Chocolate Choc Ic

1 stars

These are NO substitute for Dark Chocolate Choc Ices.

