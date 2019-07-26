Tesco 8 Milk Chocolate Ices 560Ml Price Marked

Best choc ices ever! Takes me back to my childhood
These are NO substitute for Dark Chocolate Choc Ic
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1140kJ / 273kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating (27%), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Propane-1, 2-diol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carob Gum), Colour (Carotenes).
Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating contains: Coconut Oil, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If ice cream has thawed, do not refreeze.
Produced in the U.K.
8 Servings
Wrap. Mixed Material not currently recycled Card. Card widely recycled
8 x 70ml e (560ml)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1140kJ / 273kcal
|479kJ / 115kcal
|Fat
|17.4g
|7.3g
|Saturates
|14.5g
|6.1g
|Carbohydrate
|25.9g
|10.9g
|Sugars
|19.9g
|8.4g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Protein
|3.0g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
