Rankin Fruit Loaf Each

Full of E numbers
They are a little passionate about their bakery with all the E numbers makes you wonder what they would put in the bakes if they were not passionate...I have to skip this loaf
Avoid
Very dry and hard and full of preservatives. Horrible
The Best Fruit Loaf
Superb fruit loaf. Packed with fruit and perfect toasted with butter.
Lovely fruit loaf, full of plump fruit and Cherries!
Best fruit loaf I’ve had .
Great wee loaf and very tasty
DELICIOUS
THIS IS ABSOLUTELY LOVELY MY WHOLE FAMILY LOVE IT. TRY IT TOASTED WITH BUTTER IT REALLY DOES TAKE SOME BEATING.
Delicious
Plenty of fruit in this loaf and slices are nice and thick. I just love this loaf.
Horrid, stodgy and heavy loaf
Having had Irish fruit loaf before I was pleased to see this in Tesco but this is awful. It is an extremely heavy loaf which is so stodgy it stuck to the roof of my mouth and tasted very unpleasant. Not wanting to waste it, I tried toasting to see if that would dry it out. It did, fractionally, but it was still unpleasant tasting and I reluctantly had to bin in. Very disappointing.