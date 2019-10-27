By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Rankin Fruit Loaf Each

4(8)Write a review
Rankin Fruit Loaf Each
£ 1.50
£1.50/each
Each slice (approx 42g) contains
  • Energy541 kJ 128 kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars9.9g
    11%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1289 kJ

Product Description

  • Moist Fruit Loaf with Sultanas and Cherries.
  • Friendship & Food - Make every day special
  • I've searched the island of Ireland to find food producers who share my philosophy of combining simple but classic ingredients with delicious flavours. Passionate about their products and their methods, they've all developed exciting ways of enhancing taste naturally in their own unique way. Together, we've set out to bring the joys of the table to friends and families everywhere, no matter what the occasion.
  • Paul Rankin
  • Bursting with fruit
  • Toast me
  • With sultanas and cherries, tastes delicious toasted
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sultanas (30%), Water, Mixed Peel (Orange Peel, Glucose, Invert Sugar, Lemon Peel, Acidity Regulator (E330)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glace Cherries (3%) (Cherries, Glucose, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Preserved Ginger, Invert Sugar Syrup, Yeast, Dried Wheat Protein, Dextrose, Salt, Thickeners (E366, E415), Emulsifiers (E481, E471), Soya Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (E300), Flavouring, Colour (E160(a))

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Use within 2 days once opened.Freezing: Freeze on day of purchase. Use within 1 month. Defrost in a cool dry place for 2 hours. Best Before: For 'Best Before', see tag.

Number of uses

This product contains 11 portions

Name and address

  • Irwin's Bakery,
  • Portadown,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • BT63 5WE,
  • N. Ireland.

Return to

  • Any Queries: Please call our customer care line free on 0800 3285 120 or email info@irwinsbakery.com
  • Irwin's Bakery,
  • Portadown,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • BT63 5WE,
  • N. Ireland.
  • www.irwinsbakery.com

Net Contents

470g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice (Approx 42g)
Energy 1289 kJ541 kJ
-305 kcal128 kcal
Fat 4.6g1.9g
of which saturates 0.6g0.2g
Carbohydrate 61.6g25.9g
of which sugars 23.6g9.9g
Fibre 2.6g1.1g
Protein 5.7g2.4g
Salt 0.7g0.3g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Full of E numbers

2 stars

They are a little passionate about their bakery with all the E numbers makes you wonder what they would put in the bakes if they were not passionate...I have to skip this loaf

Avoid

2 stars

Very dry and hard and full of preservatives. Horrible

The Best Fruit Loaf

5 stars

Superb fruit loaf. Packed with fruit and perfect toasted with butter.

Lovely fruit loaf, full of plump fruit and Cherrie

5 stars

Lovely fruit loaf, full of plump fruit and Cherries!

Best fruit loaf I’ve had .

5 stars

Great wee loaf and very tasty

DELICIOUS

5 stars

THIS IS ABSOLUTELY LOVELY MY WHOLE FAMILY LOVE IT. TRY IT TOASTED WITH BUTTER IT REALLY DOES TAKE SOME BEATING.

Delicious

5 stars

Plenty of fruit in this loaf and slices are nice and thick. I just love this loaf.

Horrid, stodgy and heavy loaf

1 stars

Having had Irish fruit loaf before I was pleased to see this in Tesco but this is awful. It is an extremely heavy loaf which is so stodgy it stuck to the roof of my mouth and tasted very unpleasant. Not wanting to waste it, I tried toasting to see if that would dry it out. It did, fractionally, but it was still unpleasant tasting and I reluctantly had to bin in. Very disappointing.

Usually bought next

Tesco Crumpets 8 Pack

£ 0.50
£0.06/each

Rankin Cinnamon & Raisin Toasty Loaf 450G

£ 1.25
£0.28/100g

Warburtons Crumpets 9 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.11/each

Tesco Finest All Butter & Sultana Scones 4 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.38/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here