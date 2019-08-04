By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Sweet Soy Glazed Salmon Fillet

Counter Sweet Soy Glazed Salmon Fillet

£ 2.40
A portion raw as sold contains
  • Energy1081kJ 259kcal
    13%
  • Fat16.6g
    24%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 831kJ / 199kcal

Product Description

  • Skin-on Farmed Atlantic Salmon (Salmo salar) fillet portion with a sweet chilli glaze, defrosted.
  • Skin on and boneless Salmon Fillet marinated with a sweet Chilli glaze. For best results oven bake. A fantastic addition to a warmed pitta filled with sliced baby gem lettuce, avocado and a drizzle of lemon juice. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. Source of Omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Salmon (Fish) (97%), Sugar, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Chilli, Bell Pepper, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Parsley, Emulsifier (Xanthan Gum), Chilli Extract, Cumin, Oregano, Garlic, Black Pepper, Turmeric Extract, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Produce of

Farmed in U.K., Produced in Scotland the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

130g (min)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy831kJ / 199kcal1081kJ / 259kcal
Fat12.8g16.6g
Saturates2.4g3.1g
Carbohydrate2.0g2.6g
Sugars1.6g2.1g
Fibre0.3g0.4g
Protein18.9g24.6g
Salt0.5g0.7g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)1800mg2340mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great product

5 stars

Great product

Delicious treat!

5 stars

Scrumptious on the bbq!

