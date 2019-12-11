The Polish Bakery Sweet Cheese Bun

- Energy2400 kJ 574 kcal29%
- Fat21.3g30%
- Saturates8.4g42%
- Sugars29.8g33%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1263 kJ / 302 kcal
Product Description
- Sweet Cheese Bun
- Due to the ingredients natural origin, colour and consistency may vary from batch to batch. This does not affect the quality and the minimum weight of the product.
- Delighting your taste
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, White Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Sugar, Margarine (Milk), Egg Yolk, Custard (Milk, Egg), Liquid Whole Egg, Raisins (Sulphites), Milk Powder, Fresh Yeast, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier E472e, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent E300
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory that handles Sesame Seeds and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. The contents will remain at it's best if the pack is resealed between uses. Life of this product may be reduced under warm conditions.Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on the day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once defrosted consume within 1 day. Do not refreeze once defrosted. For Best Before, See Top of Bag
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Warnings
Name and address
- The Polish Bakery Ltd,
- Stonebridge House,
- 272 Abbeydale Road,
- Wembley,
- Middlesex,
- HA0 1TW.
Return to
- E-mail: office@thepolishbakery.co.uk
- Tel.: 0208 998 6077, Fax: 0208 997 7758
- thepolishbakery.co.uk
Net Contents
190g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 190 g serving
|Energy
|1263 kJ / 302 kcal
|2400 kJ / 574 kcal
|Fat
|11.2 g
|21.3 g
|of which saturates
|4.4 g
|8.4 g
|Carbohydrates
|44.6 g
|84.7 g
|of which sugars
|15.7 g
|29.8 g
|Fibre
|3.3 g
|6.2 g
|Protein
|6.9 g
|13.1 g
|Salt
|0.7 g
|1.3 g
|Sodium
|272.8 mg
|518.4 mg
Safety information
Safety information: To avoid danger of suffocation please keep this bag away from babies and small children.
