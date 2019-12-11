By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Polish Bakery Sweet Cheese Bun

£ 0.80
£0.80/each
Each 190g portion contains:
  • Energy2400 kJ 574 kcal
    29%
  • Fat21.3g
    30%
  • Saturates8.4g
    42%
  • Sugars29.8g
    33%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1263 kJ / 302 kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet Cheese Bun
  • Due to the ingredients natural origin, colour and consistency may vary from batch to batch. This does not affect the quality and the minimum weight of the product.
  • Delighting your taste
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, White Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Sugar, Margarine (Milk), Egg Yolk, Custard (Milk, Egg), Liquid Whole Egg, Raisins (Sulphites), Milk Powder, Fresh Yeast, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier E472e, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent E300

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory that handles Sesame Seeds and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. The contents will remain at it's best if the pack is resealed between uses. Life of this product may be reduced under warm conditions.Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on the day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once defrosted consume within 1 day. Do not refreeze once defrosted. For Best Before, See Top of Bag

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Warnings

  • Safety information: To avoid danger of suffocation please keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Name and address

  • The Polish Bakery Ltd,
  • Stonebridge House,
  • 272 Abbeydale Road,
  • Wembley,
  • Middlesex,
  • HA0 1TW.

Return to

  • E-mail: office@thepolishbakery.co.uk
  • Tel.: 0208 998 6077, Fax: 0208 997 7758
  • thepolishbakery.co.uk

Net Contents

190g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 190 g serving
Energy 1263 kJ / 302 kcal2400 kJ / 574 kcal
Fat 11.2 g21.3 g
of which saturates 4.4 g8.4 g
Carbohydrates 44.6 g84.7 g
of which sugars 15.7 g29.8 g
Fibre 3.3 g6.2 g
Protein 6.9 g13.1 g
Salt 0.7 g1.3 g
Sodium 272.8 mg518.4 mg

Safety information

View more safety information

Safety information: To avoid danger of suffocation please keep this bag away from babies and small children.

