Yeo Valley Lemon Curd Yogurt 4X120g
- Lemon Curd Yogurt
- We're a real family farm based in this beautiful Somerset valley
- Yeokens are our way of saying thanks!
- Organic
- Proper organic bio live yeogurt
- 4 heavenly pots
- Thick & creamy!
- Supporting British family farms
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 480g
Information
Ingredients
Organic Whole Milk Yogurt, Organic Sugar (9%), Organic Pasteurised Free Range Egg, Organic Double Cream (Milk), Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice (0.4%), Organic Unsalted Butter (Milk), Rice Starch, Organic Lemon Oil, Contains the following Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Streptococcus Thermophilus
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Please keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 3 days.For 'Use By' Date, See Lid.
Warnings
- PLEASE BE CAREFUL, OUR RECYCLABLE POTS CAN BE SHARP WHEN SEPARATED.
Name and address
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE.
Return to
- yeovalley.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 120g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|483kJ/115kcal
|Fat
|4.0g
|of which saturates
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|15.6g
|of which sugars
|14.2g
|Protein
|4.1g
|Salt*
|0.12g
|Calcium
|170mg†
|*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium
|-
|†21% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)
|-
Safety information
