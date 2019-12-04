By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yeo Valley Lemon Curd Yogurt 4X120g

image 1 of Yeo Valley Lemon Curd Yogurt 4X120g
£ 1.85
£0.39/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Lemon Curd Yogurt
  • We're a real family farm based in this beautiful Somerset valley
  • Yeokens are our way of saying thanks!
  • design: BigFish®
  • Organic
  • Proper organic bio live yeogurt
  • 4 heavenly pots
  • Thick & creamy!
  • Supporting British family farms
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 480g

Information

Ingredients

Organic Whole Milk Yogurt, Organic Sugar (9%), Organic Pasteurised Free Range Egg, Organic Double Cream (Milk), Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice (0.4%), Organic Unsalted Butter (Milk), Rice Starch, Organic Lemon Oil, Contains the following Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Streptococcus Thermophilus

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Please keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 3 days.For 'Use By' Date, See Lid.

Warnings

  • PLEASE BE CAREFUL, OUR RECYCLABLE POTS CAN BE SHARP WHEN SEPARATED.

Name and address

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.

Return to

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.
  • yeovalley.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 120g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 483kJ/115kcal
Fat 4.0g
of which saturates 2.5g
Carbohydrate 15.6g
of which sugars 14.2g
Protein 4.1g
Salt*0.12g
Calcium 170mg†
*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium-
†21% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)-

Safety information

PLEASE BE CAREFUL, OUR RECYCLABLE POTS CAN BE SHARP WHEN SEPARATED.

