Duracell LR44 2 Pack

Product Description
- Specialty LR44 Alkaline Coin Battery
- Reliable, long-lasting power
- Suitable for small electronic devices
- 1.5V alkaline battery
- - Duracell LR44 Alkaline Button batteries - up to 50% more power ( vs IEC standard test minimum average duration for LR44 size Results may vary by device and usage patterns )
- - Guarantee for 5 years in storage with Duralock Power Preserve™ Technology
- - Duracell Button alkaline batteries are available in LR44, LR43, LR54 and 625A sizes
- - Duracell Button alkaline batteries are designed for use in toys, calculators and measurement devices
- Duracell LR44 Alkaline Coin batteries - long-lasting power for your specialty devices
- Duracell Coin Button batteries have child-resistant packaging
- Duracell Coin Button alkaline batteries are available in LR44, LR43 and 625A sizes
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Warnings
- Caution: Check for correct polarity (+/-). Do not disassemble, recharge or dispose of in fire. Do not mix used and new batteries, different brands or types. Keep away from children. Do not swallow. If swallowed, seek medical advice at once.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Duracell Batteries BVBA.,
- Nijverheidslaan 7,
- 3200 Aarschot,
- Belgium.
- Duracell International Operations Sàrl.,
Return to
- www.duracell.info
- (UK) 0800 716434
- (IRL) 1 800 409 176
Net Contents
2 x Batteries
Safety information
