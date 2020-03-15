By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fairy Wash Up Liquid Lemon 433Ml

5(5075)Write a review
image 1 of Fairy Wash Up Liquid Lemon 433Ml
£ 1.00
£2.31/litre
  • Every drop of Fairy Lemon provides the ultra long lasting cleaning power you expect for your washing up. Its concentrated formula cuts through grease instantly giving a brilliant clean. No wonder Fairy Lemon is the gold standard of washing up liquids. Fairy Lemon washing up liquid is so concentrated that you only need to use a drop without efforts: no soaking, no grease, no fuss.
  • No soaking, no grease, no fuss
  • Efficient cleaning, cleans greasy leftover food completely
  • Its concentrated formula cuts through grease instantly giving a neat clean
  • Ultra long lasting suds from every drop
  • Gentle on your skin, no need to wear rubber gloves
  • Smells great with two fresh scents to choose from: the trusted Lemon scent & Lemon
  • Pack size: 433ML

Information

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Methylisothiazolinone, Phenoxyethanol, Perfumes, Citronellol, Limonene

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage: put a drop according to quantity and type of dirt. Also try Fairy Platinum All in One Dishwasher Tablets for sparkling dishes and a sparkling dishwasher.

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 328 5901
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

433 ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.

Excellent!

5 stars

Oops wrote my review for Fairy Liquid in the Dishwasher part, sorry, well what can I say, I never use any other dishwashing cleaner other than Fairy, it is far superior to anything I have tried. Dishes are spotless and shiny, love it as much as I love Fairy Liquid xx

Excellent!

5 stars

Never would use anything else, Fairy is wonderful, even down here in London where the water is awful and hard, and believe me, it is hard. But Fairy still lasts longer than anything else, is gentle on my hands and I love it.

Excellent!

5 stars

This is a family classic that has been used for generations. Always great on cutting through grease and getting your dishes clean. And somehow last and last and lasts.

Excellent!

5 stars

Cuts through any type of grease with ease and no effort needed

Excellent!

5 stars

The only washing up liquid i will buy! Smells beautiful, cuts through grease at ease. Fantastic price and lasts a long long time. Amazing 10/10

The only one to use! The best!!

5 stars

Unbeatable. Would never use anything else! Cuts through grease so easily, no need to soak pots overnight. I highly recommend I just don’t believe you could beat this fairy liquid!!

Difficult to decide

4 stars

Great for our small dishwasher but I personally prefer the Finish quantum Ultimate . It is great value for money especially buying the XXL pack. Worth trying a small bag of both to see what you prefer. I love fairy liquid but not the dishwasher pods as much. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

I thought the original was the best u too I used this one and it truly makes washing up so easy and less of a chore no elbow grease needed

Excellent!

5 stars

I have been using fairy dishwasher tabs for about 6 years now and can honestly say there is nothing better they only keep getting better with every new tab they make I would not use anything else they are brilliant

Excellent!

5 stars

Definitely the best brand of washing up liquid that is out there. It cleans dishes effectively without having to soak them for ages. Also it doesn’t irritate my skin when washing up.

