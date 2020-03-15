Fairy Wash Up Liquid Lemon 433Ml

Excellent!
Oops wrote my review for Fairy Liquid in the Dishwasher part, sorry, well what can I say, I never use any other dishwashing cleaner other than Fairy, it is far superior to anything I have tried. Dishes are spotless and shiny, love it as much as I love Fairy Liquid xx
Never would use anything else, Fairy is wonderful, even down here in London where the water is awful and hard, and believe me, it is hard. But Fairy still lasts longer than anything else, is gentle on my hands and I love it.
This is a family classic that has been used for generations. Always great on cutting through grease and getting your dishes clean. And somehow last and last and lasts.
Cuts through any type of grease with ease and no effort needed
The only washing up liquid i will buy! Smells beautiful, cuts through grease at ease. Fantastic price and lasts a long long time. Amazing 10/10
The only one to use! The best!!
Unbeatable. Would never use anything else! Cuts through grease so easily, no need to soak pots overnight. I highly recommend I just don’t believe you could beat this fairy liquid!!
Difficult to decide
Great for our small dishwasher but I personally prefer the Finish quantum Ultimate . It is great value for money especially buying the XXL pack. Worth trying a small bag of both to see what you prefer. I love fairy liquid but not the dishwasher pods as much. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I thought the original was the best u too I used this one and it truly makes washing up so easy and less of a chore no elbow grease needed
I have been using fairy dishwasher tabs for about 6 years now and can honestly say there is nothing better they only keep getting better with every new tab they make I would not use anything else they are brilliant
Definitely the best brand of washing up liquid that is out there. It cleans dishes effectively without having to soak them for ages. Also it doesn’t irritate my skin when washing up.